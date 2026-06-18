EXPLAINER | Joburg cops find how expired food is sold to unwary customers

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The Johannesburg metro police have uncovered a counterfeit packaging operation in the Johannesburg CBD, where expired dairy products are allegedly being repackaged and relabelled with fake expiry dates before being sold to the public.

The discovery was made during a service-delivery operation on Tuesday where officers, who were conducting routine inspections, noticed individuals selling goods from informal trolleys.

According to Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson Xolani Fihla, police became suspicious when they approached the hawkers to check their immigration status and compliance with city bylaws, and the hawkers fled.

He said police followed them to a building on the corner of Edith Cavell and Plein streets, where they discovered an illegal packaging operation.

Inside the premises, officers found large quantities of expired perishable products, including juices and yoghurts.

“Suspects were allegedly using chemical thinners to remove original expiry dates and replace them with fraudulent labels showing later expiry dates,” Fihla said, adding that the police had failed to make any arrests.

“If we had made some arrests, we could have had an indication of who they were supplying and how widespread this operation is.”

Investigations are under way to track down the owner of the property, and officers are maintaining a presence in the area to attempt to identify those responsible.

Authorities said they did not know how widely the altered food products had been circulated.

According to Fihla, discoveries involving expired food were common at some spaza shops, but it was rare to find a large-scale dedicated operation that altered expiry dates.

Fihla said officers also discovered pieces of electrical cable inside the building. “The cables are suspected of having been stolen from municipal infrastructure, which contributes to electricity disruptions across Johannesburg.”

The food products and cables were confiscated.

Commissioner Patrick Jaca, JMPD police chief, described the operation as a direct threat to public safety. “What we uncovered was not just a violation of municipal bylaws, but a direct and dangerous assault on the health and safety of our residents. Selling expired food by maliciously altering dates shows a complete disregard for human life.”

According to National Consumer Commission (NCC) spokesperson Phetho Ntaba, consumers can report incidents involving counterfeit, expired or non-compliant food products by lodging a complaint through the NCC portal at www.thencc.org.za or by calling 012 065 1940.

Ntaba said the NCC regularly conducts unannounced market monitoring inspections, which have revealed that some suppliers continue to sell non-compliant consumer goods.

“Inspections conducted across all provinces have shown widespread non-compliance, with some suppliers, particularly small businesses, continuing to sell expired and poorly labelled food products. The NCC will continue taking firm action to ensure suppliers comply with the Consumer Protection Act,” he said.

Ntaba added that any consumer can become a target of counterfeit or expired food products.

“Consumers are urged to familiarise themselves with the brands they regularly purchase and look out for discrepancies on product labels,” he said.

The JMPD urged residents to be vigilant when buying food, especially from unregulated vendors.

Consumers are encouraged to inspect packaging carefully, check expiry dates and report any suspicious activity to the authorities.

Sowetan