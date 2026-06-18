Five things you must know about IEC voter registration this weekend

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The Independent Electoral Commission says more than 23,000 voter stations are ready to welcome voters intending to register or to update their personal details this weekend.

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The Electoral Commission has declared its readiness to facilitate the registration of voters at all of its 23,706 voting stations countrywide during registration weekend this Saturday and Sunday (June 20-21).

The commission has increased the number of voting stations by 555 compared with the 2021 local elections to make it easier to vote.

In its press briefing on Thursday, the commission said the voters’ roll now has 28-million registered voters, despite monthly reductions of about 34,000 due to people dying. The voters’ roll stood at 27.7-million in the 2024 general elections, said Masego Sheburi, deputy chief electoral officer for electoral operations at the commission.

Here’s what you should know:

The voter registration weekend gives voters a chance to update their personal information, in particular home addresses and voting stations. The stations will open from 8am until 5pm on both days.

You must take your South African ID (either smart card or green barcoded book) or a valid temporary identity certificate. Proof of address is not required for registration.

You are encouraged to use the online voter registration portal registertovote.elections.org.za. It will help you locate your correct voting station via maps.elections.org.za.

To check that you’re registered and to find out where you’re registered, you can SMS your ID number to 32810 ; or call the IEC’s contact centre on 0800 11 8000 ,

; or call the IEC’s contact centre on , You can also apply for a special vote if you won’t be able to go to your voting station on election day, November 4, due to health or other commitments. SMS your identity number to 32249 or visit your local IEC office to apply.

Daily Dispatch