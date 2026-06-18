Jub Jub says worried call to girlfriend spiralled into firearm case

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Molemo 'Jub Jub' Maarohanye has denied pointing a firearm at an e-hailing driver, claiming instead that the confrontation outside his Johannesburg home stemmed from a misunderstanding involving his girlfriend’s delayed trip home.

Story audio is generated using AI

Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye has denied pointing a firearm at an e-hailing driver, contending instead that the confrontation that led to his arrest stemmed from a misunderstanding involving the driver who was transporting his girlfriend home.

In a founding affidavit filed before he was granted R5,000 bail at the Johannesburg high court on Tuesday, Maarohanye claimed he became concerned after struggling to contact his girlfriend while she was travelling home, with repeated calls allegedly dropping due to network problems.

The musician and television presenter told the court that tensions escalated only after the vehicle eventually arrived at his Eikenhof home and he confronted the driver about the delays. The situation spiralled into what he describes as a chaotic altercation now forming the basis of the criminal case against him.

Maarohanye said he repeatedly attempted to contact his girlfriend while she was travelling home on the morning of June 14, but became alarmed when calls repeatedly dropped and he struggled to hear her properly.

According to the affidavit, he eventually went outside after noticing the e-hailing vehicle arrive at his property, where he says he confronted the driver over the delays.

The Uyajola 9/9 presenter alleged the situation quickly escalated after the driver became aggressive during the confrontation.

“I saw my girlfriend running out of the motor vehicle towards the lift. I then shouted for the driver to stop,” Maarohanye stated in the affidavit.

He further alleged that the driver exited the vehicle carrying what appeared to be a firearm before allegedly firing blank rounds into the air.

“The blank bullets make a loud gun-like sound. He then told me that he was not trying to fight with me,” the affidavit reads.

Maarohanye maintains that the driver later apologised and explained that the delays had been caused by mechanical problems with the vehicle as well as network connectivity issues which affected communication with his girlfriend.

“I deny that I pointed the complainant with a gun or discharged a firearm,” Maarohanye said.

The affidavit reveals that police nevertheless arrested him at his home later that day before transporting him to the Edenvale police station, where he remained in custody while his legal team attempted to secure clarity on when he would be taken to court.

The actions of members of the South African Police Service of not taking me to Germiston magistrate’s court on the morning of the 15th of June 2026 is unlawful and unconstitutional. — Molemo Maarohanye’s court papers

Maarohanye’s lawyers appear to have aggressively challenged the legality of his detention, particularly after prosecutors allegedly disclosed that the police investigation was still incomplete.

According to the affidavit, prosecutor Corlia Meyer informed his attorneys that the docket had only arrived at court on the morning of June 15 and that investigators were still obtaining outstanding witness statements.

That disclosure became central to Maarohanye’s argument that police had unlawfully detained him despite not being ready to proceed with the matter.

“The actions of members of the South African Police Service of not taking me to Germiston magistrate’s court on the morning of the 15th of June 2026 is unlawful and unconstitutional,” he argued in court papers.

The musician also used the affidavit to reassure the court that he posed neither a danger to the public nor a flight risk if released on bail.

He disclosed that he has fixed residential ties in Gauteng, no significant international connections and was prepared to surrender his passport if required by the court.

Maarohanye also directly addressed his criminal history, including his previous culpable homicide conviction arising from the 2010 drag-racing crash that killed four schoolchildren in Soweto.

While acknowledging the conviction, he stressed that he had completed his sentence and complied with correctional supervision conditions imposed by the courts.

“I am not a violent person,” he stated, adding that he believed evidence would ultimately vindicate him during trial proceedings.

The affidavit further reveals that Maarohanye tendered R5,000 bail himself while arguing that continued incarceration would severely prejudice both his personal life and professional obligations.

He told the court that he had scheduled Youth Day performances and had commitments linked to Moja Love productions, which would be disrupted if he remained behind bars.

“I have scheduled performances on the 16th of June 2026 and without working I will have to re-schedule shootings,” he stated.

Maarohanye ultimately asked the high court to urgently intervene, declare his detention unlawful and order his release on bail pending the continuation of criminal proceedings against him.

He is expected at the Germiston magistrate’s court on June 22 for a hearing.