REC celebrates another year of academic and sporting excellence

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Since Rustenburg Educational College (REC) Schools & Academies’ inception in 1992, it has consistently led the way as one of the most recognised and revered independent education institutions in North West.

Comprising a primary and high school with boarding facilities, REC has consistently maintained a matric pass rate of 95% or higher. This success is underpinned by the school’s investment in specialist mathematics and science teachers in the senior grades.

Following the release of the 2025 matric results, REC is ranked second among independent schools in the region.

Keatlegile Mkize matriculated from REC Schools & Academies in 2025 with seven distinctions. (REC Schools & Academies)

Matriculant Keatlegile Mkize was named Top Achiever among the region’s independent schools by the North West education department at a prestigious gala event in February.

Following a remark of her English Home Language examination paper, Mkize achieved a total of seven distinctions. She was also the overall runner-up in the region, including in public schools.

Mkize’s achievement embodies REC’s commitment not only to academic excellence, but also to shaping well-balanced, responsible individuals in a nurturing environment.

Living and learning at REC

REC’s boarding facilities, which accommodate learners from Grade 4 to matric, house more than a third of the school’s student body, including learners from Botswana and other Southern African Development Community countries.

This diverse residential community contributes significantly to the school’s overall academic success. Learners are monitored during study hours by 12 educators who live at the boarding facilities.

Reliable transport for day learners

Day learners commute to school using REC’s extensive and well-integrated transport network, developed over decades of collaboration with stakeholders in the taxi and private transport industry.

REC transport routes cover the entire Bojanala region, including Sun City, Mogwase, Luka, Ledig, Wonderkop, Mooinooi, Marikana, Moruleng, Phokeng, Derby and Koster.

Learners make use of a monthly student pass, which enables them to board any BapoTrans or Bojanala bus for travel to and from school, including for the afternoon and weekend extra classes compulsary for senior grades and matric learners.

Sporting success

REC’s campus features newly refurbished netball, volleyball and basketball courts that remain active throughout the day and into the evening, reflecting a vibrant sporting culture.

Despite a learner population of fewer than 500 students, REC has achieved remarkable success across all sporting codes.

On the soccer front, the REC Football Academy operates at a highly competitive level. Learners from the primary school compete in official age-group circuits, including U/9, U/11, U/13, U/15, U/17 and U/19 divisions within the Rustenburg Local Football Association, the official South African Football Association (Safa) affiliated schools league.

All players receive official Safa registration cards, which record their player profiles and development over time. Matches are officiated by qualified Safa referees and attended by a Safa official.

REC currently ranks in the top three across all age-group league standings from grassroots to U19 level. The senior team is taking part in the Engen Knockout Challenge this term and eagerly awaits the Kay Motsepe Schools Championship kick-off in term three.

At senior level, REC is ranked second in the Hollywoodbets League (formerly the SAB League), the fourth tier of professional football in South Africa.

This league includes players up to U/23 level, and REC is the only team comprised exclusively of current and former learners. Competitors include institutions and clubs such as TUT, Impala Mines Clubs, White Leopard Security, Bafokeng Sporting, Athletico and Orbit College junior structures.

The REC Football Academy has also produced players who have progressed to national Premier Soccer League teams. These include Nhlanhla Zwane, a striker for Lamontville Golden Arrows, and Ayabulela Maxwele, who signed with the same team. Odirile Ramasodi represents AmaTuks as a goalkeeper, while Mongesi Skoko plays for Orbit College’s senior team.

Internationally, Shaun Musonza is studying business management at the University of Saskatchewan in Canada, where he competes in the prestigious U-Sports soccer team. Kitso Mogosi studies and plays at Varsity Nine Football Academy in Los Angeles, US, where he was named Player of the 2025 Season.

Celebrating 34 years of excellence, REC is a school grounded in faith and principle where each learner is nurtured for individual growth, enabling them to achieve the highest accolades and become leaders in society.

For more information, and to find out about enrolling for the 2027 school year, visit the REC website.

• About the author: Paul Peens is the director of REC.

This article was sponsored by REC.