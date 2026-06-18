The AM Check-in | Your Top 3 Reads Today

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Ramaphosa calls urgent ANC top 7 meeting as reshuffle looms

President Cyril Ramaphosa is said to be considering changes to his executive. (SANDILE NDLOVU)

The move by DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis to ask President Cyril Ramaphosa to make changes to DA executives has ignited talks of a broader cabinet reshuffle.

Ramaphosa is said to be considering changes to his executive that he has been mulling for some time. The changes could be made this week.

Sowetan’s sister newspaper Sunday Times understands Ramaphosa, in his capacity as ANC president, called a last-minute meeting of the party’s top seven officials on Wednesday to discuss names and positions the party would want him to change.

It is believed the meeting focused on who should replace axed minister of social development Sisisi Tolashe, who was marched out of her office last month after scandals.

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Have you seen this man? Pastor on the run after sister-in-law’s murder

Pastor Kennedy Bonginkosi Mndau of the Apostolic Kingdom Hub in Heidelberg, Gauteng, is on the run after failing to appear in court in connection with the murder of his sister-in-law. (Supplied)

A Gauteng pastor who allegedly murdered his sister-in-law two weeks after his wife’s death is on the run after failing to show up in court to stand trial.

Pastor Kennedy Bonginkosi Mndau of the Apostolic Kingdom Hub in Heidelberg failed to appear in the Pretoria high court sitting at the Benoni magistrate’s court last week in connection with the murder of Bongiwe Skhosana.

A warrant for his arrest has since been issued.

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EXPLAINER | How Jub Jub was granted bail on a public holiday

Molemo 'Jub Jub' Maarohanye was granted R5,000 bail on Tuesday. (ANTONIO MUCHAVE)

While it’s not standard procedure for a court to sit on public holidays, Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye was granted bail after his lawyers successfully petitioned for his release on an urgent basis.

On Tuesday the Johannesburg high court granted the TV personality R5,000 bail after hearing his urgent application. He was detained on June 14 in Edenvale, Gauteng, after an alleged altercation with an Uber driver and charged with kidnapping, unlawful discharge of a firearm and defeating the ends of justice.

Sowetan’s sister publication TimesLIVE reported Maarohanye claimed he became concerned after struggling to contact his girlfriend while she was travelling home, with repeated calls allegedly dropping due to network problems.

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