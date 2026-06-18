Warning not to buy ‘cheap food’ after expiry date fraud uncovered by JMPD

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Labels on expired juices and yoghurts were replaced with fake dates.

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The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) says its officers have uncovered a hub for counterfeit food packaging and infrastructure theft.

The entity urged shoppers not to buy items of dubious provenance.

This comes as a building on Edith Cavell and Plein streets in the inner city was raided on Wednesday after informal vendors fled from officers.

The JMPD said they found:

Labels on expired juices and yoghurts being treated with chemical thinners to erase original expiry dates and replace them with fraudulent, extended stickers; and

Cut electrical cables, suspected to be stolen municipal infrastructure, contributing to power disruptions.

“What we uncovered today is not only a violation of municipal bylaws but a direct and dangerous assault on the health and safety of our residents,” said JMPD chief of police Patrick Jaca.

“Please remain vigilant when purchasing goods from unregulated vendors.”

TimesLIVE