WATCH | How man turned to sewing after battling to identify career path

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Mbongiseni Andries Mahlangu, founder of Mbongakwande Sewing School (Tailors At Work) in Siyabuswa, KwaNdebele. Through his sewing school and garment production business, he is teaching young people valuable skills while creating employment opportunities.

What started with one sewing machine and three students has grown into a thriving sewing school and garment production business that is creating employment opportunities for young people in rural Mpumalanga.

Mbongiseni Andries Mahlangu, 38, from Siyabuswa in KwaNdebele, runs the Mbongakwande Sewing School (Tailors At Work).

His business has two parts.

The first is the school where he teaches basic sewing skills. The second is garment production, where he and his students make school and church uniforms, tracksuits, and wedding clothes.

The business supplies tracksuits and uniforms to eight schools and crèches in Mpumalanga.

Mahlangu said he saw a growing demand for school uniforms and wants to focus more on this aspect of the business.

The entrepreneur’s journey began more than 15 years ago when friends who used to be fashion designers taught him to sew.

“After asking my friends to design clothes for me — and they would do exceptional work — I thought to myself, ‘I need to learn how to sew’.

“I started hanging out more with them, and they taught me how to use a machine.”

Mahlangu said he got into the sewing business after realising that even though he is artistic, he struggled to identify a specific career path.

“I loved everything that had to do with art, but I was doing everything and at the same time doing nothing. Sewing brought clarity, because I realised it could become a career and a business.”

He said in 2012 he noticed a growing demand for uniquely designed suits that had become popular through artists such as gospel singer Sifiso Ncwane and music group The Soil.

At the same time, he observed that very few young South Africans were entering the garment industry.

“Most people doing this work were older people or foreign nationals. Young people did not see sewing as something they could pursue professionally.”

He decided to return home to KwaNdebele after realising that there was a lack of institutions there teaching sewing skills.

“There were people who wanted to learn, but there were no facilities or schools that specialised in sewing. Some young people could not qualify for universities or colleges, so there was a barrier preventing them from accessing opportunities.”

Mahlangu started the sewing school in 2018, and it has grown from three students to 23.

“The school teaches technical sewing skills, pattern drafting, sewing machine operation and overlocker machine techniques.

“Students pay a registration fee of R3,000, which can be paid over six months, and R2,000 a month for classes,” he said.

The students also earn money by working on projects while they are learning.

The business has received recognition over the years.

In 2014, Mahlangu and his team worked with gospel group Joyous Celebration.

In 2015, he represented South Africa at the JA Africa Company of the Year Competition in Libreville, Gabon.

And, in May 2025, Mbongakwande received a certificate of recognition at the Bambelela Business Awards.

One of his former students, 26-year-old Mitchell Mamahlodi from Ga-Matlala Ramoshebo in Limpopo, says the programme transformed her life.

Mamahlodi originally studied engineering after high school, specialising in fitting and turning.

But it was not a career she loved.

“It was something I chose just to keep myself busy,” she said.

Her passion had always been fashion design.

Together with her twin sister, she had long dreamed of starting a clothing brand.

She had no sewing experience when she enrolled at Mbongakwande Sewing School.

“I didn’t know how to operate a machine. I didn’t even know how to switch one on.”

After six months of training, Mamahlodi launched her own women’s clothing brand, Pheladi A Shadi Exclusive Designs, which specialises in women’s dresses and garments.

Mahlangu said one of the biggest mistakes young entrepreneurs make is trying to do too many things at once.

“You cannot do weddings, alterations, trousers and school uniforms all at the same time. You end up losing money because you are not focused,” he said.

He encouraged young business owners to focus on one project and complete it before moving to another.

“Sewing is not only for old people; it is for young people too. Most of my students are young people, and it is exciting to see the industry growing.”

Mahlangu believes sewing can help fight youth unemployment.

“This is not only about making beautiful clothes. It is about making money, creating jobs and helping young people build a future,” he said.