WATCH LIVE | IEC briefing on voter registration weekend

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The Electoral Commission of SA is on Thursday holding a briefing on the voter registration weekend for the local government elections to be held later this year.

The registrations will be done this weekend: June 20 to 21.

“During the voter registration weekend, the Electoral Commission will open all 23,706 voting stations across the country from 8am to 5pm on both Saturday and Sunday,” said the commission.

“Eligible citizens will have an opportunity to register to vote, verify their registration status and update their registration details, including addresses where necessary.”

Video curtesy of the SABC.

Sowetan