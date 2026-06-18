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RECORDED | Madlanga commission hearings continue

Sowetan Sowetan

Sowetan

Reporter

Hearings are set to continue on Thursday at the Madlanga commission of inquiry probing allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system.

Video courtesy of SABC.

Sowetan

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