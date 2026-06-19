ANC defeated as parties decide to oppose Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala interdict

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The ANC suffered a defeat in parliament when the impeachment committee decided to oppose President Cyril Ramaphosa's interdict application.

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The ANC has suffered its first major defeat in parliament’s impeachment committee after opposition parties voted against its attempt to stop it from opposing President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala interdict.

This was after ANC MPs serving on the impeachment committee, led by Mikateko Mahlaule, argued against legal advice that had earlier been presented by Adv William Mokhari (SC), which stated that the committee is obliged to oppose the president’s urgent interdict application.

Ramaphosa has filed an urgent application for the impeachment committee to stay proceedings against him pending a decision on his application for a judicial review of the section 89 panel report that found he has a case to answer over the alleged theft of hundreds of thousands of US dollars at this Phala Phala farm in 2020.

He cited National Assembly speaker Thoko Didiza and Makashule Gana, the chairperson of the impeachment committee, as the respective first and second respondents, among others.

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