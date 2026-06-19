Five things to know about Gen Lesetja Senona’s testimony at Madlanga inquiry on Friday

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KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head Maj-Gen Lesetja Senona testifies during the Madlanga commission of inquiry at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria. Picture: Freddy Mavunda © Business Day

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Suspended KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head Maj-Gen Lesetja Senona has rejected a claim he subjected his colleague, narcotics investigator W/O Karl Sander, to a hostile work environment.

Senona reappeared before the Madlanga commission of inquiry on Friday regarding the theft of 541kg of confiscated cocaine worth R200m from the Port Shepstone Hawks’ offices in 2021.

Sander had previously told the commission that Senona pushed him out of the South African Narcotics Enforcement Bureau and reassigned him to an office-based role to sideline him from front-line drug investigations. He also alleged he was subjected to a polygraph test regarding the theft of his personal coffee machine.

Here are some of the things that came out:

Senona countered that Sander’s impression of a nefarious transfer was untrue, stating that the reassignment was due to serious allegations against Sander and other officers linking them to alleged drug theft at the harbour and selling the drugs to a gang.

He noted that transferring officers under investigation is standard procedure, drawing a parallel with his own current suspension.

Senona added that he had no recollection of subjecting Sander to a polygraph test for a stolen coffee machine. He explained that Sander’s coffee machine was not the only item stolen from the office and it was actually the last of four thefts, which also included a camera, a state laptop and a laminating machine.

Senona clarified that he did not issue the directive for members to undergo polygraph testing. He said his only involvement was signing off on the directive, describing Sander’s accusations as “insane”.

He said the inquiry failed to provide him with the necessary documents in a timely manner to prepare his defence, saying his request for the documents was only granted two days before his statement was due.

Sowetan