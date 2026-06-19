‘I was taken out like a dog’: Senona says he was removed from office at gunpoint

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Suspended KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head Lesetja Senona has opened up about the harsh treatment he allegedly received when he was suspended from office earlier this year.

Testifying before the Madlanga commission of inquiry on Friday, Senona detailed the two separate suspensions he has faced.

Senona was initially suspended after testifying before the commission, where he revealed he had shared a confidential police affidavit with alleged crime boss Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

According to Senona, that initial suspension was lifted after it surpassed the 60-day legal limit required to hold a disciplinary hearing. However, he was suspended again on June 3 due to his alleged role in handling the storage — and subsequent theft — of 541kg of cocaine, worth an estimated R200m, from the Hawks’ Port Shepstone offices in 2021.

Senona told the commission that after his first suspension, he was forcibly removed from his office at gunpoint.

“After I testified here, I was taken out of my office at gunpoint on January 31,” Senona said.

“I raised issues regarding my safety, but a ruling was made. I was taken out of my office, escorted by people with firearms, and told not to come back. My tools of trade were also confiscated.

“I was taken out of my office like a dog, and that still causes me pain. It resulted in me being hospitalised for two weeks. I am not asking for mercy; I want to help this commission.”

He said what he had experienced was why witnesses requested protection when testifying, saying their personal safety was heavily compromised.

“Ever since that day, I am not 100% well in terms of my safety and that of my family,” he added.

Senona and his legal team also raised concerns about what they described as “unfair” treatment by the commission. They argued that he had not been furnished with the necessary documents to prepare his evidence statement, nor had he been given an adequate opportunity to respond to the allegations against him.

“There is no reason I should be treated differently and expected to give evidence in the absence of these documents,” Senona argued.

“There is also no reason why my evidence must be elicited in a piecemeal fashion. There is nothing unreasonable in seeking that all the evidence against me is led first, and then that I respond to it after receiving the requisite Rule 3.5 statements, annexures, and Regulation 10(6) notices, where applicable. It is imperative that I provide comprehensive evidence, but I cannot do so when I am faced with unreasonably short time periods to file statements, especially while further damning evidence is being led against me as I prepare.”

Despite these grievances, Senona said he is willing to co-operate with the inquiry.

“I am more than willing to assist this commission,” Senona said, highlighting that he intentionally skipped a concurrent disciplinary hearing to ensure he could appear before the commission and provide his testimony.

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