‘Sander misled the commission’: Senona denies creating hostile work environment

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Suspended KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head Maj-Gen Lesetja Senona has dismissed allegations by veteran narcotics investigator W/O Karl Sander that he was subjected to a hostile work environment, including being sidelined from his duties and forced to take a polygraph test over the theft of his own coffee machine.

Senona reappeared before the Madlanga commission of inquiry on Friday regarding the 2021 theft of 541kg of confiscated cocaine worth approximately R200m, from the Port Shepstone Hawks offices.

His appearance follows testimonies from several witnesses who implicated him in connection with the drug theft.

Sander previously told the commission that Senona pushed him out of the South African Narcotics Enforcement Bureau (Saneb) and reassigned him to an office-based role, to sideline him from frontline drug investigations. He also alleged he was subjected to a polygraph test regarding the theft of his personal coffee machine.

However, Senona countered that Sander’s impression of a nefarious transfer was untrue, stating that the reassignment was due to serious allegations against the investigator.

“[Regarding] the placement of Sander … the complaint was very serious, where there were allegations of Sander and other members involved in the theft of cocaine in the harbour and selling it to a specific gang,” Senona said. “The allegations were of a serious nature that warranted that process.”

He noted that moving officers under investigation is standard procedure, drawing a parallel with his own current suspension.

Senona added that he had no recollection of subjecting Sander to a polygraph test over a coffee machine. He explained that Sander’s coffee machine was not the only item stolen from the office and it was actually the last of four thefts, which also included a camera, a state laptop and a laminating machine.

Senona clarified that he did not issue the directive for members to undergo polygraph testing. Instead, he said it came from Brig Campbell Nyuswa, the provincial commander of the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation unit. Senona said his only involvement was signing off on the directive, describing Sander’s accusations as “insane”.

“I believe that [the polygraph directive] was done in good faith, not to punish anyone. He comes here, cries, and says I subjected him to a polygraph test for the theft of his coffee machine. That is not correct,” Senona testified.

“For lack of a better word, it would be insane for me to have done that. If you are a victim and I put you through that, it is wrong. He misled the commission. It is not correct that he was subjected to a polygraph test because of the coffee machine that was stolen in that office.”

Documents delayed

During his testimony, Senona raised concerns about what he described as unfair treatment by the commission. He highlighted that the inquiry failed to provide him with the necessary documents in a timely manner to prepare his defence. According to Senona, despite three witnesses giving evidence on the matter, his request for the documents was only granted two days before his statement was due.

Senona also challenged the testimony of retired Lt-Col Jakobus Prinsloo, raising several concerns regarding Prinsloo’s statement to the commission.

He said Prinsloo failed to disclose critical information, such as informing the district commissioner about where the drugs were stored, or requesting visible patrols in the area.

“He alleged that I instructed that no one be informed about the storage, but he never requested additional assistance from my office,” Senona argued.

Furthermore, Senona said Prinsloo failed to disclose a visit from head office by Brig Jay Naicker and two warrant officers to Port Shepstone, noting that his office never received any report or inspection logs regarding that visit.

According to Senona, Prinsloo failed to escalate security concerns at the Port Shepstone offices to him and failed to complete the required documentation for the handover and control of safe keys, despite being well aware of the standard protocols.

Senona said Prinsloo failed to properly inspect the offices on the afternoon of November 7 2021 and the morning of November 8 2021, despite noticing that the ground floor lights were on — which he considered abnormal — and a visit by Brig Nyuswa to the Port Shepstone office shortly before the theft occurred.

“He knew what was stored there, but he never went down.”

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