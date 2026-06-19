The AM Check-in | Your Top 3 Reads Today

Bafana fight back for a draw against Czechia to keep their World Cup alive
Bafana Bafana are still alive in the 2026 Fifa World Cup after a much-improved performance against awkward Czechia.
They came from a goal down to earn a vital 1-1 draw against the physical Europeans at Atlanta Stadium and remain on course to qualify for the knockout stages for the first time.
South Africa earned their vital point from the boot of inspirational midfielder Teboho Mokoena, who showed nerves of steel to beat Czechia goalkeeper Matěj Kovář from the spot with seven minutes remaining on the clock.
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How woman lost R300k in romance scam
When a 51-year-old Free State woman fell for a 32-year-old Ugandan man, she did not know that she would end up in hospital two months later, battling depression and being hundreds of thousands of rand in debt.
Lesego* said she fell in love with her Ugandan boyfriend, Junior Bashiru, and just wanted to help him with his business venture.
However, she did not know he was an alleged scammer who would disappear with her money, which included loans she had convinced her sister and a colleague to take out for her. “I was admitted to hospital for at least a month,” she said.
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Five things you must know about IEC voter registration this weekend
The Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) has declared its readiness to facilitate the registration of voters at all 23,706 voting stations countrywide during registration weekend this Saturday and Sunday (June 20-21).
The commission has increased the number of voting stations by 555 compared with the 2021 local elections to make it easier to vote.
In its press briefing on Thursday, the commission said the voters’ roll now has 28-million registered voters, despite monthly reductions of about 34,000 due to people dying. The voters’ roll stood at 27.7-million in the 2024 general elections, said Masego Sheburi, deputy chief electoral officer for electoral operations at the IEC.
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Sowetan
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