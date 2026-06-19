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WATCH LIVE | Ramaphosa attends launch of SARB campus and museum

Sowetan Sowetan

Sowetan

Reporter

President Cyril Ramaphosa is on Friday attending the launch of the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) museum at the institution’s Head Office Campus in Pretoria.

“The museum forms part of the SARB’s commitment to transparency and accountability, opening its work to the public to enhance understanding of the central bank’s role in the economy. This will further serve to bring the institution closer to the public, fostering greater engagement and trust,” said the Presidency.

Video courtesy of the SABC.

Sowetan

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