R200m drug theft, coffee machine scandal, removed at gunpoint: Senona testifies

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Story audio is generated using AI

Suspended KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head Lesetja Senona has shared his version of events regarding his alleged involvement in the 2021 Port Shepstone drug heist.

Senona reappeared before the Madlanga commission of inquiry on Friday to address the theft of 541kg of confiscated cocaine, worth about R200m, from the Port Shepstone Hawks’ offices. His appearance follows damning testimony from several witnesses who implicated him in the multimillion-rand theft.

While Senona firmly distanced himself from any wrongdoing, he faced intense questioning over the security of the facility. Hawks officer Brig Campbell Nyuswa previously testified that the strongroom could not have been breached without a key, despite bearing grinder marks that suggested it was forcefully opened.

While admitting he possessed keys to the safe, Senona dismissed suggestions that a combination of a key and a grinder were used to execute the heist, describing the narrative as “insane”.

“The narrative that someone went there and opened the safe with a key, then ground the safe, is very much insane,” Senona argued. “If it’s easy for you to open the safe with the key, why would you take such a high risk of cutting two holes in thick steel? You risk being arrested or attacked by police officers who might visit. Furthermore, a grinder makes a lot of noise at night when everything is quiet.

“I don’t believe this is a staged thing. Hardened criminals came and stole this cocaine.”

Senona noted that he took personal offence to the theory simply because the keys were in his possession at the time. He said if he didn’t take the keys, he would still be blamed for not taking them.

While he admitted to being present when the drugs were initially stored — explaining that he only visited to inspect the strongroom — he maintained he had no role in handling the illicit cargo.

“As provincial head, I did not personally attend the crime scene, nor did I participate in the operational handling or processing of the seizure,” Senona stated. “My involvement was limited to oversight and administrative decisions after being briefed by operational commanders.”

During his testimony, Senona refused to answer specific questions, citing his right against self-incrimination. He noted that he has faced disciplinary cases since first appearing before the commission, including his current suspension over the drug heist.

Coffee machine polygraphs

The commission previously heard from veteran narcotics investigator W/O Karl Sander, who alleged that Senona pushed him out of the South African Narcotics Enforcement Bureau (SANEB) and sidelined him into an office-based role to keep him away from front-line drug investigations. Sander also claimed he was subjected to a polygraph test over the theft of his personal coffee machine.

Senona countered that Sander’s impression of a nefarious transfer was entirely false, stating the reassignment was driven by serious, pre-existing allegations against the investigator.

He added that he had no recollection of ordering a polygraph test over a coffee machine. Explaining the context, Senona said Sander’s machine was merely the last of four separate items stolen from the office, which also included a camera, a state laptop and a laminating machine.

Shifting the blame to subordinates

Retired officer Lt-Col Jakobus Prinsloo also implicated Senona, testifying that the Hawks boss knew the storage facility was unsecure and lacked surveillance. Prinsloo further alleged that Senona explicitly ordered him not to inform unit members that the high-value drugs were being stored there.

Senona fiercely challenged Prinsloo’s evidence, accusing him of failing to disclose critical information, such as notifying the district commissioner or requesting visible patrols around the vulnerable building.

“He alleged that I instructed that no one be informed about the storage, but he never requested additional assistance from my office,” Senona argued.

Furthermore, Senona claimed Prinsloo omitted several crucial details, including a visit to Port Shepstone by a Brig Jay Naicker and two warrant officers, noting that his office never received inspection logs for that visit.

According to Senona, Prinsloo failed to escalate security concerns, failed to complete required documentation for the control of the safe keys, and failed to properly inspect the offices on the nights of November 7 and 8, 2021. This was despite Prinsloo noticing that the ground-floor lights were abnormally left on, and knowing that Brig Nyuswa had visited the office shortly before the theft.

“He knew what was stored there, but he never went down to check,” Senona said.

Removed ‘like a dog’ at gunpoint

Senona also detailed the tumultuous nature of his two separate suspensions.

He was initially suspended after testifying before the commission that he had shared a confidential police affidavit with alleged crime boss Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala. That suspension was lifted after it surpassed the 60-day legal limit required to hold a disciplinary hearing. However, he was suspended again on June 3 due to his alleged role in the Port Shepstone drug storage failure.

Senona shocked the commission by claiming that following his first suspension, he was forcibly removed from his workplace by armed personnel.

“After I testified here, I was taken out of my office at gunpoint on January 31,” Senona revealed. “I raised issues regarding my safety, but a ruling was made. I was escorted out by people with firearms and told not to come back. My tools of trade were also confiscated.

“I was taken out of my office like a dog, and that still causes me pain. It resulted in me being hospitalised for two weeks. I am not asking for mercy; I want to help this commission,” he said, adding that he still fears for his safety and that of his family.

Allegations of unfair treatment

Senona and his legal team raised serious concerns over what they termed “unfair” treatment by the commission. They argued he had not been furnished with the necessary documents to prepare his evidentiary statement, nor given an adequate opportunity to respond to the allegations.

“There is no reason that I should be treated differently and expected to give evidence in the absence of these documents,” Senona argued.

Despite these grievances, Senona maintained his willingness to co-operate. He highlighted that he intentionally skipped a concurrent disciplinary hearing just to ensure he could provide his testimony to the inquiry.

He concluded by revealing that he had just been cleared of wrongdoing in that separate proceeding, which involved allegations made by Esmael Nangy, who had accused police officers of torture.

TimesLIVE