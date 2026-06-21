At Decorex, AI gets a body

There’s a creature coming to Decorex Africa this year. It doesn’t have a name but it is something between a monster and a soft thing. Its form came from a phone screen late at night, from a mother working between family demands and whatever time she could steal for herself. The AI image was generated in Midjourney, guided by a colour palette from a show curator who fell in love with its strangeness.
Now craftspeople who build monumental works for AfrikaBurn have translated it into a physical sculpture at the centre of this year’s 100% Design Africa installation at Decorex. People will walk around it, touch it. They won’t necessarily know it was created through an algorithm, shaped by the dreams and artistic sensibility of a human.
When softness becomes a question
The theme for Decorex 2026 is ‘The Soft Life’. Creative directors Garreth van Niekerk and Alan Hayward say the decision was instinctive; the phrase seemed to name something already in the air — either an idea so obvious it risks saying nothing, or so precisely calibrated to the moment that it functions like a mirror.
Decorex Africa 2026:
- CTICC, Cape Town, June 25–28.
- Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg, July 30–August 2.
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