‘Had me in a chokehold’: Taraji P Henson and Sherri Shepherd rave about ‘The Polygamist’

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Sdumo Mtshali plays Jonasi Gomora on the new Netflix drama series The Polygamist.

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Hollywood stars say they can’t get enough of The Polygamist as Sherri Shepherd and Taraji P. Henson binge-watch the hit Netflix series.

South Africa’s latest streaming sensation has found fans in Hollywood with award-winning television host and actress Shepherd declaring herself “hooked” on the hit drama.

The Daytime Emmy Award-winning talk show host, comedian, actor and best-selling author recently shared an animated review of the series on social media, giving her followers a play-by-play account of the show’s dramatic twists and turns.

“Okay, y’all, I have to interrupt our regularly scheduled programme. Somebody got me watching this show on Netflix called The Polygamist. First of all, I can’t even believe it. It’s about this African family who’s very, very rich,” Shepherd said before launching into a detailed recap of the show’s explosive storylines.

As Shepherd enthusiastically dissected the drama surrounding the wealthy Gomora family, she admitted she had become completely invested in the series.

“I’m about to go back and finish watching The Polygamist because I’m hooked now. I thought Crazy Rich Asians was something but Crazy Rich Africans is a whole another level. Good grief,” she said.

Her comments quickly caught the attention of fellow Hollywood star and Proud Mary actress Taraji P. Henson, who revealed that she had already binge-watched the entire series.

“Girl, you ain’t seen sh*t yet. Had me in a chokehold. Watched the entire 22 eps on my one day off. The end is going to F*** you up. I will be back for your commentary,” Henson wrote in the comments section.

The exchange sparked excitement among South African fans and cast members alike.

Gugu Gumede, who portrays Joyce Gomora in the series, responded: “From South Africa to global stages. Thank you for watching.”

Sdumo Mtshali, who plays family patriarch Jonasi Gomora, also thanked the stars for watching the show, while Kwanele Mthethwa, who portrays Matipa, expressed her appreciation for the international recognition.

The 22-episode Netflix series has gripped millions of viewers since its release two weeks ago, dominating streaming charts and generating widespread conversation online and offline.

The Polygamist is adapted from the acclaimed novel of the same name by Zimbabwean-born author Sue Nyathi and features a star-studded South African cast.

Alongside Mtshali and Gumede, the series stars Celeste Ntuli as Essie, Jonasi’s secret wife, and Mthethwa as Matipa, the woman whose relationship with Jonasi turns the Gomora family’s world upside down.

The growing international attention from high-profile Hollywood stars has further cemented The Polygamist’s status as one of South Africa’s biggest streaming success stories of the year.

TimesLIVE