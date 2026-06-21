‘I pray and hope that justice will prevail’ — Happy Simelane on Peet Viljoen’s commercial crimes case

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Reality TV personality Happy Simelane is determined to get justice after Peet Viljoen’s appearance before the Pretoria specialised commercial crimes court on Thursday.

The disbarred lawyer appeared on 400 charges, including corruption, fraud, theft and perjury, relating to the alleged fraudulent sale of properties belonging to the Johannesburg Property Company in 2010.

Five years ago, Carte Blanche exposed the questionable dealings of the Tammy Taylor Nails franchise in South Africa, founded by Viljoen and his partner Mel. Happy was among the victims who lost money after buying a franchise at Menlyn Mall, Pretoria, for R2.8m cash.

The Mommy Club star was promised that she would make between R300,000 and R500,000 monthly, showing her financials which were from a different company, but she was later served with a letter of demand for R152,000 in rent despite never receiving the keys to the store.

On Thursday, Happy, who attended the case, said she hoped to get justice for the crimes she fell victim to.

“I pray and hope that justice will prevail very soon#puttheviljoensinjail#puttheviljoensbehindbars” she wrote.

Ahead of Viljoen’s appearance, Happy told eNCA that she felt the justice system had failed her and she hoped it wouldn’t fail the long list of other victims.

“They haven’t paid me. I’m just hoping at this point that justice doesn’t fail us. They were obviously running away from these issues that are happening in South Africa and, unfortunately, their American dream was short-lived.”

TimesLIVE