WATCH |Tebogo Masopye overcomes cerebral palsy to cook his way to the top

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Let the disability be the possibility because I know, you know, they have capability!

This is the mantra that Tebogo Masopye lives by as he navigates his life as a person born with cerebral palsy, which is defined as a group of conditions that affect movement, balance and posture and are caused by lack of oxygen to the baby’s brain during birth.

Despite this, Masopye’s dedication to his work has not gone unnoticed, and he is currently a food service aid supervisor at Bloemfontein’s Universitas Academic Hospital, where he is tasked, among other things, with staff management — supervision of staff and enforcing health, safety and hygiene standards.

Masopye, 39, is from Rocklands in Bloemfontein, Free State.

As a chef, Masopye boasts of having cooked for President Cyril Ramaphosa, former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe, Free State premier MaQueen Letsoha-Mathae and a host of other high-profile people.

The eldest in his family, Masopye said he was grateful for the support from his family, particularly his mother and grandmother.

“My mother Kedidimetse was unemployed, but she ensured that my siblings and I had a happy childhood like any other child in Rocklands. We were indeed happy, and my disability has not stopped me from pursuing my dreams.”

Tebogo Masopye from Bloemfontein was born with cerebral palsy and has overcome his disability through cooking and currently works as food service aid supervisor at Bloemfontein’s Universitas Academic Hospital, where he is tasked, among other things, with staff management —… pic.twitter.com/H7hEdKGbMo — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) June 21, 2026

Masopye’s journey in the culinary world began in 2011 with a learnership from the Free State government.

“I feel special and honoured as a person with a disability. I am always challenging myself while also building a strong profile.”

Fortunately for the father of two, Masopye did not endure taunts from other children growing up. He describes his childhood as “nice” and was able to play with able-bodied children without being subjected to abuse.

“I grew up playing football with my friends, and there was no talk about my condition. I am a strong-minded individual, and such talks would do nothing to break me,” Masopye said confidently.

He does, however, admit that given his condition, particularly at his age, it is physically taxing for him to be constantly on his feet.

“When I was younger, I had no problems standing up for long periods. However, with body weight and age, I find myself getting tired, but it is not a problem. I enjoy my work so much that I hardly ever feel tired. I realise that I am in a privileged position, and I want to make the most out of the opportunity I have been given.”

Masopye was invited to the Youth Month Gastronomy, Tourism and Youth Empowerment programme last week, where Letsoha-Mathae was joined by deputy minister of tourism Makhotso Sotyu and MECs Ketso Makume and Dibolelo Mance.

“Tebogo is a go-getter who refuses to allow his condition to hold him back. We are proud of him because he was given an opportunity by the government and he grabbed it with both hands,” said Letsoha-Mathae.

Five interesting facts about Masopye:

• he loves visual arts and wanted to become a graphic designer;

• he intends to learn how to make chocolate;

• he is planning a cooking competition for school pupils in Mangaung;

• he previously held a broadcast slot on Motheo FM; and

• he is a Paralympian athlete.

Sowetan