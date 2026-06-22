Extortion threat emerges after murder of DA councillor candidate

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

DA First Deputy Federal Chairperson Siviwe Gwarube comforts Nokuzola Salaze, sister of slain DA ward 104 by-election candidate and community activist Sinovuyo Dyokwe, during a visit to the family's home in Dunoon on Sunday.

DA Ward 104 by-election candidate and community activist Sinovuyo Dyokwe was a victim of an extortion threat months before she was gunned down in Dunoon, Cape Town, senior DA figures revealed on Sunday.

Dyokwe was shot dead on Saturday afternoon just outside a voter registration station in Dunoon.

On Sunday morning, DA leader and Cape Town mayoral candidate Geordin Hill-Lewis, deputy chairperson of the Federal Council JP Smith, first deputy federal chairperson Siviwe Gwarube, Western Cape provincial leader Tertuis Simmers, constituency head for Dunoon and select committee on security and justice member Nicholas Gotsell, and City of Cape Town safety and security committee chairperson Mzwakhe Nqavashe visited the grieving family to pay their respects.

The family home, situated just metres from where Dyokwe was killed, was filled with mourners.

Speaking to the family, Smith revealed that Dyokwe had reported an extortion threat earlier this year.

“Sino contacted me in February to say that she was the victim of an extortion threat. She told me that seven men had come to her and threatened that if she did not pay protection fees, something bad would happen,” said Smith.

“I asked her to make a sworn affidavit with the police, which she did. I also circulated the matter to our safety and security investigations unit and requested that they follow up.”

Smith said that after hearing of Dyokwe’s murder on Saturday night, he immediately contacted investigators again.

“The investigative officers are working closely with the SAPS on this case. I followed up again on Sunday morning, and they have some promising leads that they are actively pursuing. They are not standing empty-handed. They are working to ensure that those responsible are brought to justice.”

Dunoon Ward 104 by-election candidate and community activist, Sinovuyo Dyokwe (DA Cape Town Metro Region )

Smith said the DA had offered a R50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of those responsible.

“Because she was not a City of Cape Town employee, the City cannot offer a reward. However, I approached the party leadership, and the DA has committed R50,000 for information that leads to the successful prosecution of the perpetrators. Sino mattered deeply to us, and her death is a terrible loss.”

He added that the party would also assist the family with funeral costs.

“She was a member of our family. We want her to have a dignified funeral, and we will support the family financially during this difficult time,” he said.

Family member Themba Chasiwe described his shock upon learning of Dyokwe’s death.

“I saw her on my way to work. Later, I received a call telling me that her body was lying in the street after she had been shot dead,” Chasiwe told visiting DA officials.

“She is my sister. Even yesterday, I passed her near the voter registration station. I believe she was targeted while returning from there.”

Chasiwe said it was painful to learn that Dyokwe had remained lying in the street for some time after 6pm. He thanked the DA for stepping in to support the family as they come to terms with the tragedy.