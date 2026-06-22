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IEC condemns Nkangala ID incident

Investigation after video surfaces showing official with many IDs

Sisanda Mbolekwa

Sisanda Mbolekwa

Politics reporter

IEC officials helping people register for the local elections. Picture: Thapelo Morebudi (Thapelo Morebudi)

Story audio is generated using AI

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has noted footage showing a registration official in possession of many identification documents allegedly received from an ANC member.

This took place during the voter registration weekend.

The IEC’s preliminary investigation confirmed the incident occurred at Okhela Primary School VS in ward 9, Victor Khanye municipality, in Nkangala, Mpumalanga.

“The Electoral Commission of South Africa does not tolerate any conduct that compromises the integrity of elections. We are dealing with the incident, and appropriate action will be taken against the individuals concerned.”

This follows the surfacing of a video taken by an EFF member who was conducting oversight at voting districts to reportedly check if their party agents were present.

The IEC said it would provide further updates at a later stage.

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