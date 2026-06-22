Medicare24 CEO Van Wyk cites panic attacks ahead of Madlanga hearing

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Medicare24 CEO Mike van Wyk has filed an application to postpone his appearance before the Madlanga commission of inquiry after suffering severe panic attacks.

Van Wyk was scheduled to appear before the commission on Monday regarding his links to alleged underworld figure Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, as well as alleged corruption involving a R360m SAPS healthcare tender and the EMPD.

On Monday, Sandy du Plessis, the attorney representing Van Wyk, informed the commission of the postponement application, which was filed on Saturday. She briefed the commission on Van Wyk’s medical condition, explaining that he would be unable to testify as scheduled.

“When we were consulting Van Wyk yesterday, he suffered yet again from severe panic attacks,” Du Plessis said. “Earlier this week, on June 17, he saw a psychiatrist. Following the consultation, the doctor placed him on medication, which subsequently had to be changed.”

Du Plessis added that the psychiatrist recommended Van Wyk be admitted to the psychiatric unit at Jacaranda Hospital. Furthermore, she assured the commission that a medical certificate and a supporting affidavit from the psychiatrist would be provided as soon as they were received.

“I apologise for the delay, but I can confirm that we did everything in our power to file it here as soon as possible,” she stated.

Evidence leader advocate Matthew Chaskalson SC noted that the commission would be unable to hear Van Wyk’s testimony on Monday due to his health.

“If Van Wyk is not medically fit to appear, then we are not going to insist he appears today - provided that is what the affidavit confirms,” Chaskalson said.

However, Chaskalson raised concerns over the limited time remaining for the commission to conclude its proceedings, noting that they only have 30 days of evidence left.

To prevent losing a full day, he proposed that the commission would place the evidence on record immediately, allowing Van Wyk to respond to it upon his return.

“What we would propose, if Van Wyk is not fit to testify today, is that his appearance be postponed to another day, but we use today to put the evidence we intend to question him on—such as WhatsApp chats and videos—before the commission,” Chaskalson explained.

“That way, the evidence goes into the record today, and when Van Wyk is ready to return, he can answer specific questions on it. This allows us to utilize today effectively and save a great deal of time when he returns.”

TimesLIVE