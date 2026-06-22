NYDA launches 100,000 paid youth service opportunities

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The National Youth NYDA launches 100 000 paid youth service opportunitiesDevelopment Agency (NYDA) has launched Phase V of the National Youth Service (NYS) Programme, unlocking 100 000 paid service opportunities for unemployed young people across South Africa’s nine provinces.

The National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) has launched Phase V of the National Youth Service (NYS) programme, unlocking 100,000 paid service opportunities for unemployed young people across SA.

Unveiled recently in partnership with the Presidential Youth Employment Intervention (PYEI), the programme aims to provide young people with meaningful opportunities through community service, work experience, skills development, civic participation and pathways to sustainable livelihoods.

The NYS programme enables young people to contribute meaningfully to their communities while gaining practical experience, strengthening social cohesion and advancing nation‑building efforts.

NYDA board executive chairperson Dr Sunshine Myende said the programme was designed to offer meaningful community service opportunities while creating pathways to employment, entrepreneurship, education, training and broader economic participation.

“Participants will gain practical workplace exposure, civic and leadership experience, skills development opportunities, and the chance to contribute directly to improving the communities in which they live,” Myende said.

The agency said it remains committed to ensuring the inclusion of young people from historically marginalised groups, including persons with disabilities; Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Intersex and Asexual (LGBTQIA+) youth; young people from rural communities; and others who continue to face significant barriers to economic participation.

According to the NYDA, the programme forms part of broader efforts to tackle youth unemployment by equipping young people with skills, experience and opportunities that enhance their employability and economic prospects.

Young people interested in participating can register and submit applications through the SAYouth.mobi platform

Sowetan