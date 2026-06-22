Slain Bay councillor ‘was friendly and respectful’

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The office where ANC ward councillor Sicelo Mleve was shot dead on Saturday

A kind and respectful man who served his community with integrity and purpose.

That was how Zwide residents and colleagues remembered ANC ward councillor Sicelo Mleve, who was shot dead on Saturday evening during a voter registration debriefing meeting with 10 residents at his offices in Zondeki Street.

The 45-year-old, who had a security team assigned to him by the municipality following previous threats on his life, died at the scene.

His security detail was off duty at the time of the incident.

Mvele is the second councillor in about a week to be murdered in the province after Wonele Gontshi was gunned down in Qumbu on June 13.

In Cape Town, community activist and DA by-election candidate Sinovuyo Dyokwe was shot dead after spending Saturday assisting with voter registration efforts.

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