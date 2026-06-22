The AM Check-in | Your Top 3 Reads Today

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Financial strain fuels surge in home repossession cases

Figures compiled by the Banking Association of SA show a rise in mortgage defaults. Picture: (123RF/BRIAN JACKSON)

Households are increasingly battling to keep up with their monthly bond repayments as rising living costs, unemployment and stagnant income growth continue to squeeze strained budgets.

Figures compiled by the Banking Association of SA, representing about 95% of the country’s retail banking market, show mortgage accounts in default increased from 112,874 in 2023 to 118,698 in 2024.

The National Financial Ombud Scheme said it dealt with 774 home loan disputes in 2025, which had risen to 8.09% compared to 7.17% in 2024.

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Extortion threat emerges after murder of DA candidate councillor

DA first deputy federal chairperson Siviwe Gwarube comforts Nokuzola Salaze, sister of Sinovuyo Dyokwe, the slain DA ward 104 by-election candidate and community activist, during a visit to the family's home in Dunoon. Picture: (Yoliswa Sobuwa)

DA ward 104 by-election candidate and community activist Sinovuyo Dyokwe was a victim of an extortion threat months before she was gunned down in Dunoon, Cape Town, senior DA figures revealed on Sunday.

Dyokwe was shot dead on Saturday afternoon outside a voter registration station in Dunoon.

On Sunday morning, DA leader and Cape Town mayoral candidate Geordin Hill-Lewis, deputy chairperson of the federal council JP Smith, first deputy federal chairperson Siviwe Gwarube, Western Cape provincial leader Tertuis Simmers, constituency head for Dunoon and select committee on security and justice member Nicholas Gotsell, and City of Cape Town safety and security committee chairperson Mzwakhe Nqavashe visited the grieving family to pay their respects.

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Estranged wife denied access to hubby’s R3.5m estate as girlfriend gets 15% share

A widow has failed to prove her financial dependancy on her late husband. Picture: (123RF/nanastudio)

The Financial Services Tribunal has dismissed an estranged wife’s complaint against the Becsa Provident Fund’s ruling that she could not claim part of her late husband’s death benefits because she failed to prove she relied on him financially.

Nomsa Ndlangamandla, the estranged wife of Isack Bafana Ndlangamandla, complained to the tribunal that she was unhappy at her exclusion from his death benefit.

Ndlangamandla died on September 7 2023, and had a death benefit of more than R3.5m.

His girlfriend and child were cited among the respondents in the matter.

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