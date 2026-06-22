RECORDED | IEC briefs the media after voter registration weekend

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The Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) is expected to brief the media on Monday after the voter registration weekend.
The commission said it had processed more than 300,000 voter registrations around the country by midday on the first day of the registration weekend.
Most new registrations were young people in high-population provinces, including KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng, and the Eastern Cape, the electoral agency said on Saturday.
TimesLIVE
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