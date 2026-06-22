What you need to know about the criminal life of serial killer Rassie Nkuna

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Rassie Nkuna, the man currently on trial for the murder of EFF deputy president Godrich Gardee’s daughter Hillary Gardee, was on Monday found guilty of killing Gauteng couple Lucky and Sabeliwe Mogashoa.

Nkuna’s co accused in this case is former SAPS member Jacob Chego, who provided Nkuna with the Mogashoas’ details, including their address.

Chego also released their car [that had been stolen from police custody] into Nkuna’s possession using a fraudulent affidavit.

Nkuna, who had been on parole at the time he killed the couple, has a violent history, and this is what you need to know:

Nkuna was convicted following a cash-in-transit heist and released on parole in January 2022. He has been linked to at least six murders that he allegedly committed before his re-arrest in August 2022 for the murder of Lucky and Sabeliwe Mogashoa in March. One of the murders is that of Hillary Gardee.

Nkuna testified that while still incarcerated, he used the money he made from the heist to build a house as well as buy a Land Rover and BMW through Facebook market before his release on parole in January 2022.

Nkuna is currently serving a life sentence for the murder of his then-police girlfriend Pretty Mazibuko and her police sergeant sister Marcia Mazibuko in May 2022.

He is also on trial for allegedly abducting and murdering Nonkululeko Crystal Nkosi from Sundra in Delmas, Mpumalanga. Nkosi, who had been strangled, was found half dead on August 6 2022.

Before dying, Nkosi managed to point out Nkuna, whom she had met on Facebook.

Sowetan