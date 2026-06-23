Anti-migrant protests set to cause possible chaos in KZN and Gauteng

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Ngizwe Mchunu during the protest against illegal immigration during a march to Mary Fitzgerald Square on April 29, 2026 in Johannesburg, South Africa

KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng have emerged as the primary flashpoints for anti-illegal immigration unrest ahead of planned nationwide demonstrations on June 30.

This is according to an assessment by Fidelity Business Intelligence, the specialised data and analytics arm of the Fidelity Services Group, one of SA’s largest private security firms.

A worst-case scenario, it said, includes simultaneous confrontations between protest groups, foreign nationals and law enforcement resulting in major road closures, business shutdowns and opportunistic looting.

Fidelity’s analysis, dated June 17, has recommended concentrated security deployment across the Durban corridor, hourly situation reports from KwaZulu-Natal and contingency planning across Gauteng’s key logistics routes ahead of the shutdown date.

The two provinces were identified by the expert panel appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa as the hotspot areas of the July 2021 unrest. SA law enforcement was criticised in the report for its lack of preparedness for the unrest.

“KwaZulu-Natal remains the primary concern, driven by unrest in Sherwood, Umgeni and Kokstad,” Fidelity’s assessment report reads. “National disruption remains localised, but anti-immigration mobilisation and upcoming labour action require focused deployment in Durban and readiness for 19 and 30 June.

“Retail, logistics, transport and foreign-owned businesses remain most exposed, particularly in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng. Main risks include road blockages, access restrictions, delivery delays, intimidation and temporary business closures.”

The most serious recent incident took place in Sherwood, Durban, where a large gathering of Malawian nationals at a repatriation processing site turned violent after March and March-linked activists arrived. Police deployed stun grenades and crowd control units.

Situation in eThekwini as March and March deadline approaches. pic.twitter.com/CORyMgKAGc — Business Day (@BDliveSA) June 22, 2026

Gauteng is rated moderate-high, with confirmed mobilisation in Tembisa, Jeppestown and the City Deep Market corridor threatening disruption to fresh produce and logistics operations.

March and March is continuing with its plans to push illegal migrants out of the country as the police have moved to assure South Africans they are prepared to maintain law and order ahead of anti-migrant groups warning undocumented nationals to leave SA by their June 30 deadline.

The justice, crime prevention and security (JCPS) cluster, a government body that brings together departments responsible for national security, law enforcement and crime prevention, met with the Zulu royal family on Sunday to seek its support to thwart the planned nationwide demonstrations set to take place in a week’s time.

The purpose of the engagement was to discuss the planned demonstrations and to seek the support of traditional leadership, the JCPS said in a statement on Monday.

Ramaphosa has condemned acts of criminality seen in some anti-immigrant protests but admitted that undocumented migration has placed a strain on health care, housing and municipal services in poor areas and distorted the labour market.

Organised labour last week rallied behind foreign nationals, saying they are not to blame for the socioeconomic crises blighting SA.

This comes as the governments of Nigeria, Ghana, and Malawi have been repatriating their citizens ahead of the deadline.

Meanwhile hundreds of Malawians attempting to return home were held up in Johannesburg yesterday as administrative issues and transport arrangements struggled to keep pace with the growing repatriation effort.

Videos circulating on social media have raised concerns that foreigners are being relocated between cities in SA instead of being repatriated.

These rumours have been debunked.

Sociologist and political analyst Tessa Dooms said the individuals seen gathered in Newlands, Johannesburg, were not being moved within the country but were attempting to return to Malawi.

“As a person who was in Newlands, I can tell you it is repatriations, not relocations,” said Dooms.

“None of the people who are in those buses are trying to relocate to a different part of the country. They are trying to go back to Malawi.”

Dooms said the situation, with thousands of migrants trying to leave SA, created a logistical and governance challenge.

The Malawian government has been co-ordinating repatriation efforts from Durban and Cape Town by hiring buses to transport citizens. However, Dooms said, some buses used in those cities do not have permits to cross international borders.

As a result, people are transported to Johannesburg, where buses that are authorised to travel across the border are expected to take them onwards to Malawi.

Nelson Mandela University political analyst Prof Ntsikelelo Breakfast said: “This initiative emanated outside of government; the government are trying to catch up to all these demands and ultimatums by March and March.

“They should have intercepted this. Surely this was planned somewhere; it didn’t just start out of the blue. The law enforcement agencies can’t be caught by surprise. As the government, you need to come across as being in charge; you can’t allow people to give foreigners 30 days to leave South Africa; it doesn’t paint a good picture about government.”