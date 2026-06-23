‘Dig deeper into serial killer Nkuna’s criminal history’

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Rassie Nkuna, who is serving life for double murder, and on trial for another double murder, is also accused of killing Hillary Gardee.

The mother of a woman who was eight months pregnant when she was killed with her husband in front of their children says police must dig deeper into the criminal history of serial killer Rassie Nkuna and his co-accused, former police officer Jacob Chego, who have been convicted of the murders.

Speaking outside the Pretoria high court yesterday, where Nkuna and Chego were convicted on 12 counts that include murder and fraud, Sabeliwe Mogashoa’s mother, Rachel Zwane, warned that Nkuna is a seasoned criminal whose actions extend beyond this case.

Mogashoa was shot and killed in Etwatwa, Ekurhuleni, with her husband Lucky, in front of their children − an eight-year-old boy and his one-year-old sister, and the car they were in was stolen.

The Mogashoa family has expressed joy and relief after the Pretoria high court found serial killer Rassie Nkuna and former SAPS member Jacob Chego guilty of the murders of couple Lucky and Sabeliwe Mogashoa.

Video: @Moloi_Herman1 pic.twitter.com/ZcHIZ1mtnG — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) June 22, 2026

“It [the evidence] shows that this person [Nkuna] is experienced in these things he was doing,” Zwane said.

“He knows how to fake affidavits, bring back a dead person to life on paper and fake IDs to claim a vehicle.”

She urged police not to close the book on Nkuna yet.

While satisfied with the conviction, Zwane said: “It’s a pity the death sentence is no longer there. According to us, they don’t deserve to live, especially someone who kills repeatedly without stopping. That means he [Nkuna] lives on other people’s blood.”

Holding a framed portrait of her daughter, Zwane shared the agony of losing her firstborn child, whom she and her husband had spent a lifetime protecting.

Lucky’s sister Joyce Mogashoa said the couple were killed in a horrible way, and she was glad they could no longer run from the law. “The children are always crying and are looking for their parents,” she said.

In a lengthy judgment on Monday morning, judge Samuel Makamu outlined the sequence of events and the evidence led by the state, finding Nkuna and Chego had acted in common purpose.

“The state has proved their case beyond reasonable doubt, and they are guilty of conspiracy to commit murder, kidnapping, robbery and two counts of murder and fraud by falsifying the documents,” he said.

Evidence revealed that in March 2022, Lucky was told that his stolen BMW had been recovered in Mpumalanga and was ready to be released to him.

Nkuna impersonated a police officer and told the couple to pick him up in Benoni, Ekurhuleni. However, he killed the couple and left their children alone to wander the streets until a Good Samaritan took them to a nearby police station.

The then eight-year-old boy also testified during the trial and pointed Nkuna out during an identity parade.

Sowetan previously reported that Nkuna had been in prison for a cash-in-transit heist and was released in January 2022, two months before the Mogashoas were murdered. He bought the Mogashoas’ BMW after his release using the heist money. It was never revealed who sold him the car.

However, records show that the BMW − which was in the possession of the police − was later released after a fraudulent affidavit was presented claiming Lucky had granted his “sister” Betty Simangele Nkosi permission to have the car released to her.

Nkosi testified at the time that her ID was with a loan shark, Elvis Makhubele, who was close to Nkuna.

It was Chego who facilitated the release of the BMW under the pretense that it was being released to Lucky’s relative. He also claimed to have obtained Lucky’s permission.

However, evidence revealed that on the day he claimed to have made the call, Lucky was already dead, and his phone was off.

Nkuna has been linked to at least six murders between March 2022 and August 2022.

He has also been charged with the murder of EFF deputy president Godrich Gardee’s daughter Hillary. He is also serving a life sentence for killing his police officer girlfriend and her sister.

Nkuna and Chego will be sentenced in August.