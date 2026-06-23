Ekurhuleni finally passes R71bn budget after four failed attempts

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City of Ekurhuleni finance MMC Jongizizwe Dlabathi says the budget process reflected co-operation among parties despite earlier disagreements. Picture: Business Day/Freddy Mavunda

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The City of Ekurhuleni has finally passed its R71bn budget for the 2026/27 financial year after four failed attempts in council and several rounds of negotiations and amendments.

A total of 176 councillors voted in favour of the budget, while 36 voted against it, bringing an end to weeks of a political deadlock over the metro’s spending framework.

The budget had previously failed to pass in four sittings due to disagreements among political parties over key issues, including revenue projections, infrastructure spending and service delivery priorities.

The EFF rejected the budget in its entirety, raising concerns over projected financial figures and infrastructure allocation.

“There is no new budget that is presented. Political parties are prioritising their political experiences,” said EFF councillor Thembi Msane.

She questioned the municipality’s projected revenue and expenditure increases.

“We are told operating revenue will increase from R63.3bn to R70.95bn, while expenditure will rise from R65.5bn to R69.48bn and an operating surplus of R1.74bn. This sounds like an overestimation,” she said.

Msane also criticised the allocation for infrastructure development.

“A sum of R3bn on infrastructure development is less than 5%. If we are serious about upholding regulations as this council and development, we should be on an expenditure of above 8% of this budget,” she said.

Msane said the budget does not adequately respond to unemployment and service delivery challenges in the metro.

“We cannot support a budget that claims to be developmental while unemployment continues to rise in our townships and economies remain marginalised,” she said.

The DA said its position was based on concerns about the impact of the budget on residents.

“Politics must never come before the people we serve,” said DA caucus leader Brandon Pretorius.

He said the party supported the passage of the budget process to avoid negative consequences for residents.

ActionSA welcomed some of the adjustments made, but raised concerns about the implementation of previous council resolutions on insourcing workers.

“The fight for insourcing is a fight for the dignity and security of every worker exploited in the City of Ekurhuleni,” said ActionSA mayoral candidate Xolani Khumalo.

He said the resolution had already been adopted by the council but not implemented.

MMC for finance Jongizizwe Dlabathi thanked parties for engaging in discussions that led to the adoption of the budget.

“My sincere gratitude to parties that have created a platform to allow constructive discussions to take their course,” said Dlabathi.

He said the budget process reflected co-operation among parties despite earlier disagreements.

“It is out of that constructive discussion that at least we are getting closer to a collective consensus,” Dlabathi said.

Sowetan