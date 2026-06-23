EXPLAINER | Inside government’s security plan before June 30

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Deputy minister of police Shela Boshielo (left), minister of defence Angie Motshekga (right), and acting police minister Firoz Cachalia during a press briefing about the June 30 protests. Picture:

State security agencies are ramping up surveillance and increasing police capacity in preparation for the planned demonstrations around the country on June 30.

This comes as R600m is being diverted from existing government budgets to fund a special security operation focused primarily on hot spots identified in KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng and the Western Cape. The protest is against illegal immigrants living in South Africa. Civil organisations such as March and March had given them until June 30 to leave the country.

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi said the government is deeply concerned about rising tensions and the planned protests.

Here’s what you need to know

According to an assessment by private security firm Fidelity Business Intelligence, KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng have emerged as the main hotspots for anti-illegal immigration unrest before the planned nationwide demonstrations.

The heightened security preparations also stem from lessons learnt during the July 2021 unrest. A presidential expert panel previously identified KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng as the epicentres of the violence, an event for which South African law enforcement was heavily criticised due to a lack of preparedness.

KwaZulu-Natal remains the province of greatest concern, with unrest linked to areas such as Sherwood, Umgeni and Kokstad.

Gauteng has been classified as a moderate-to-high-risk area, with confirmed mobilisation in Thembisa, Jeppestown and the City Deep Market corridor, potentially disrupting fresh produce supply chains and logistics operations.

“Retail, logistics, transport and foreign-owned businesses remain most exposed, particularly in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng. Main risks include road blockages, access restrictions, delivery delays, intimidation and temporary business closures,” Fidelity said in its assessment report.

Lesufi said the provincial government is pursuing dialogue to address concerns about illegal migration.

“Next week, we will host a broad stakeholder meeting to explore long-term solutions to the immigration issues.

“We have met law enforcement agencies in our province, and they’ve briefed us on the strategy to ensure that everything on June 30 and beyond is handled within the law, with zero tolerance for violence.”

He added that authorities would not allow anyone to use the protests as an excuse to take the law into their own hands.

Acting police minister Firoz Cachalia said police are on high alert and warned that any attempt to undermine public safety or destabilise the country will not be tolerated.

He said the R600m would be diverted from existing budgets because the large-scale operation comes at a high cost.

“We’re making those resources available, and this is additional funding outside the budget. I want people to understand the cost to the country and, therefore, to themselves of reckless behaviour.”

Cachalia said the SANDF will be on standby if needed; however, their focus is to secure key state infrastructure.

Sowetan