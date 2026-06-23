Heavily pregnant Malawian women on two-day bus journey home

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Malawi nationals who were stranded at the embassy in Dandton after travelling from Cape Town and Durban waiting to be repatrited to Malawi.

Story audio is generated using AI

At least seven Malawian women who are on a two-day bus trip to their homeland are due to give birth this week — and there is a danger that they may go into labour while on the road.

They are among the 51 pregnant women, mostly in their third trimester (from week 28 to birth), who are on their way home after warnings from certain pressure groups who have warned that undocumented migrants must leave the SA by June 30.

The pregnant women were among the 500 Malawians from KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape who were in transit home when their bus was stopped in Joburg for not having permits to cross the border.

Health workers had flagged two heavily pregnant women because they were expected to give birth this week.

Women in the final stages of pregnancy should not be undertaking a two-day journey to Malawi. — Social worker Nigel Braken

Before their bus could leave on Monday, the two women, both aged 26, went into labour and were rushed to the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital, where they each gave birth to boys.

Social worker and activist Nigel Braken said one woman was already in advanced labour, with the baby’s head beginning to crown.

“We had 53 pregnant mothers on the buses, and nine of them were due to give birth this week,” Braken said.

“While I was interviewing some of them, two of them suddenly went into labour. Their water literally broke while I was standing there with them. We rushed the first woman to hospital, returned, and then rushed the second woman to hospital.”

Braken expressed concern about another woman who showed signs of distress but still boarded the bus because she feared being left behind.

“She wasn’t going to stay behind, so she got on the bus despite her condition. For me, taking people on a journey under these circumstances is simply not acceptable,” he said.

“I remain concerned about her condition because I believe she should have stayed until she was medically fit to travel. Women in the final stages of pregnancy should not be undertaking a two-day journey to Malawi.”

Braken said pregnant women, particularly those nearing their due dates, should be placed in safe care instead of being subjected to a two-day bus journey.

“In an ideal world, and in a country that fully upholds its constitution, these women would be placed in safe care and supported until they are able to travel safely,” he said.

Veteran activist and pastor Paul Verryn said he had been approached by members of the Zimbabwe Exemption Permit (ZEP) community to mediate discussions with anti-illegal immigration group March and March.

“Many of them are truck drivers, and they are anxious about their safety and their ability to continue their work. We are trying to arrange a meeting so that ZEP holders can directly express their concerns.”

Verryn said he had also been engaging with communities in Johannesburg’s inner city and Soweto, where many residents were living in fear.

Branken said the two women who gave birth are expected to leave the country with their babies soon after they are medically cleared for travelling.

Sowetan