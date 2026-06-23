High hopes for cannabis agro‑processor

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From producing sulphur ointments in her kitchen to leading a growing cannabis‑based enterprise with national ambitions, Moleboheng Semela has transformed her passion for natural remedies into a thriving business.

Semela is the director of Mimmie Trading and Projects, a company registered in 2017 that manufactures medicinal, food and beauty products derived from cannabis, hemp and other natural ingredients.

Her journey, however, began long before the company was formally established. “We started in 2008 when we began making sulphur ointments,” said Semela.

“I studied at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology. While I was there, I was exposed to natural remedies and South African herbs. That’s when the love for natural remedies started.”

What began as a small entrepreneurial venture gradually evolved into a commercial enterprise. In 2017, Semela officially registered Mimmie Trading and Projects and expanded its focus.

“Fast‑forward to 2017, when I registered Mimmie Trading and Projects, which then focused more on cosmetics. Everything that we do is from plants and herbs,” she said.

Today, the company manufactures a diverse range of products, including cannabidiol (CBD) oil, bath soaps, hair food, shampoos, body oils and cosmetics. It also produces moringa capsules and edible products such as chilli sauce, cookies, muffins, cupcakes, gummies and tonic drinks.

“We have about 12 products. These range from CBD oil, hair food, shampoo, body oil, bath soaps and moringa capsules, among others,” said Semela.

A major milestone came in 2024, when the business secured access to agricultural land that significantly expanded its production capacity.

“We grew from just being an entrepreneurial venture to a commercial enterprise. In 2024, we received a 200‑hectare farm in Edenburg from the Kopanong municipality on a 30‑year lease. We plant the cannabis and hemp plants, which we process and brand for the market,” she said.

The company’s growth has also translated into employment opportunities for young people.

“The business currently employs four permanent youth staff, which rises to 24 during the planting and harvest season. The business also has brand ambassadors who market the products,” said Semela.

To ensure quality and consumer confidence, Mimmie Trading and Projects has invested in scientific testing of its products.

“We also had some of our products tested by the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research for safety, quality and shelf life. We are looking forward to testing more products because, for now, we have only tested the fast‑selling ones, as we have resellers,” she said.

The company serves both retail and wholesale markets and has established a growing footprint across several provinces.

“We have a shop in Welkom, and we supply other shops in Johannesburg, Soweto, Rustenburg and Bloemfontein. These are cannabis shops and social clubs that are mushrooming all over, so the demand is very high,” she said.

“However, we also sell to individuals who bought the products, saw them work and decided to buy and sell them themselves.”

The business has received valuable support through government programmes. Its first major funding came after securing third place in the Free State department of economic development’s Tabalaza pitching programme.

“The first funding that we received was R200,000 for product development from an agro‑processing pitching competition in which we placed third,” said Semela.

The company also benefited from non‑financial support that enabled participation in cannabis expos and industry events.

In December 2024, Mimmie Trading and Projects received a significant boost when it secured R4m from the Free State department of agriculture and rural development.

“The funding was for first‑phase planning, which included developing a turnkey business plan. It was to conduct soil and water tests, drill a borehole, obtain licences and permits, install fencing and a solar system and purchase a bakkie,” she said.

Semela’s achievements have not gone unnoticed. She was named the overall winner at the 2025 Women Entrepreneur Awards, taking home R125,000, while the company also secured second prize at the department of science and innovation’s Indigenous Knowledge‑Based Technology Innovation Summit. − GCIS’s Vuk’uzenzele