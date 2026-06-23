How Julius Mkhwanazi and ex-girlfriend allegedly had R14m stones stolen in Killarney

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Story audio is generated using AI

Suspended Ekurhuleni metro police deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi’s former girlfriend has told the Madlanga commission of inquiry how they worked together to “steal” precious stones worth more than R14m from their owner.

The ex-girlfriend, referred to as Witness K, is employed at the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD). She told the commission she met Mkhwanazi in 2022 and they were involved in a romantic relationship.

She said during Mkhwanazi’s suspension in 2022 she assisted him financially. When she couldn’t help him, she told Mkhwanazi about precious stones she had heard about from an informant.

“Sometime in January and February 2023 Mkhwanazi became very persistent about getting information on the stones and continuously followed up with me until I was able to get hold of the informer,” she said.

Witness K said they hatched a plan to steal the stones under the false pretence of a police operation.

She said she travelled with the informant to Killarney, where the informant showed her the apartment where the precious stones were kept.

Witness K said she then gave the details about the stones to Mkhwanazi.

“Mr Mkhwanazi had to organise the officers who were going to come in and take the stones,” she said.

Evidence before the commission shows Witness K’s informant had made several attempts to purchase the precious stones without success.

She testified that on February 11 2023 she was off duty when she met Mkhwanazi at the Nando’s outlet at the Michelle Avenue off-ramp on the R59 in Meyersdale Square, Randhart.

During the meeting, Mkhwanazi introduced her to officers Kesha Leigh Stols and Norman Mackenzie, who were both in uniform. He also introduced her to a man dressed in civilian clothing who she later identified as Andy van der Walt and understood to be a civilian.

She said it was her first encounter with all of them. While at Nando’s, she shared information she had received from the informer, explaining the informer was searching for someone who could obtain the stones and was prepared to pay for them.

She said after the meeting Stols and Mckenzie proceeded to Killarney, where they allegedly “forcefully” took the precious stones from the owner.

She said on February 12 2023 she met with the informer and received R110,000 in cash.

Witness K said she later met Mkhwanazi at a car wash, and Stols was called to join them.

Money was allegedly shared among the five of them, with R88,000 divided among Mkhwanazi, Stols, Mackenzie and Van der Walt, while she kept R22,000.

Mkhwanazi told the commission the seizure of the precious stones was a joint operation. He said they joined the JMPD during the operation and later handed the stones to the JMPD.

The owner has since reported the matter to the police watchdog, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate.

The hearing continues.