Idac hellbent on arresting Dumisani Khumalo on frivolous charges: lawyers

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Lawyers representing crime intelligence head Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo and three other senior police officers have argued that the Independent Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) is hellbent on arresting their clients on frivolous charges.

The lawyers representing Khumalo, Maj-Gen Nosipho Madondo, Maj-Gen Josias Lekalakala and Maj-Gen Philani Lushaba have filed a formal complaint against Idac. The complaint was submitted to the office of justice minister Mmamoloko Kubayi. In the correspondence, dated June 22, Mhlanga Incorporated attorneys referred to the June 2025 arrest by Idac of Brig Dineo Mokwele.

The three senior officials and Khumalo were arrested in June 2025, accused of bypassing a critical security vetting process when they appointed Mokwele in a crime intelligence role.

Idac claims Mokwele was unqualified.

However, the lawyers argue that their clients didn’t appoint Mokwele but presided over the interview that recommended her and that she had scored the highest out of the five candidates shortlisted.

They further said that Idac had no prospects of successful prosecution in the matter. “In fact we take the point further and say that there is no prima facie case against our clients,” they said.

“The continued prosecution of our clients is nothing more than a malicious prosecution with significant undertones of political infighting within the security cluster for which we believe the minister of justice and constitutional department is the member of an executive authority responsible for the National Prosecuting Authority and, in turn, Idac,” the letter read.

Maj-Gen Dumisani Khumalo’s lawyers told Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi that IDAC is hell-bent on charging him with frivolous charges to hinder him from his responsibilities.



Last week IDAC halted a warrant of arrest against Khumalo. @Sowetan1981 pic.twitter.com/gF3qEiZo1w — The journalist (@Moloi_Herman1) June 23, 2026

The letter makes reference to the bail conditions given to their clients, which ordered their suspension or temporary transfer to other departments pending investigations.

They then turn to the events of June 18 this year wherein Khumalo and Madondo received a phone call informing them about the warrant of arrest against them.

It is said that the duo presented themselves at the Brooklyn police station in Pretoria, where they were told to bring overnight clothes in anticipation of a cold night in prison cells.

The lawyers argue that their clients were not afforded their basic rights, including being able to give statements and being informed of the allegations against them.

According to the lawyers, Khumalo and Madondo were not told of the warrants of arrests and heard about them from the media.

Both Khumalo and Madondo have since asked Idac to provide them with a charge sheet, said the letter.

“Our clients have reasons to believe that Idac is hellbent to arrest our clients on frivolous charges intended to derail our clients from performing their lawful duties, the consequences of which are out in the public for all to see,” the letter read.

They concluded by saying that while they were not sure what kind of intervention Kubayi could make, it was clear that intervention was necessary.

On Monday, acting police minister Firoz Cachalia expressed frustration with the timing of the arrests.

“I think that it was important for Idac, if they were going to take that action, to inform me and certainly to inform the minister of justice [Kubayi] as well.

“So I didn’t receive that news happily that they were about to arrest these senior police officers who are needed in the fight against crime and to keep the country safe,” said Cachalia.

“Now, that doesn’t mean that where accountability has to be enforced, that they should not do so. I’m not advising Idac. But the way in which that happened was not right,” said Cachalia.

Sowetan