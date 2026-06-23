Magashule Gana hits back at Ramaphosa’s bid to halt impeachment process

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Story audio is generated using AI

Impeachment committee chairperson Makashule Gana has defended parliament’s ongoing impeachment proceedings against President Cyril Ramaphosa, arguing that attempts to halt the process are legally untenable and amount to a challenge to a binding Constitutional Court order.

In an answering affidavit filed in the Western Cape High Court, Gana rejects Ramaphosa’s urgent application seeking to suspend the work of parliament’s impeachment committee pending the outcome of his review challenge against the independent panel report that found prima facie grounds existed for parliament to consider whether the president committed serious violations of the constitution.

Gana argues that the president’s application is fundamentally flawed because it asks a lower court to interfere with a constitutional process that has already been endorsed and directed by the Constitutional Court.

“The high court simply lacks jurisdiction to stay the implementation of an order of the Constitutional Court,” Gana states in the affidavit.

His response marks the most significant legal pushback yet against Ramaphosa’s efforts to pause the impeachment process. The first to oppose them was the ATM’s Vuyo Zungula last week. Gana’s affidavit sets up what could become a major constitutional battle over the powers of parliament, the judiciary and the presidency.

At the heart of Gana’s opposition is the argument that the Constitutional Court has already settled the matter.

The apex court’s judgment ordered that the independent panel’s report be referred to the impeachment committee established under section 89 of the constitution and parliament’s impeachment rules.

According to Gana, that order was final and binding, leaving parliament with no discretion but to proceed.

He argues that the committee’s work stems directly from the Constitutional Court’s judgment and that any attempt to stop the committee would effectively amount to suspending the implementation of the Constitutional Court’s order.

“The Constitutional Court ordered that the report be referred to the committee. The committee is carrying out that order,” Gana argues.

The affidavit contends that if Ramaphosa wanted to challenge the legality of the panel report, he should have done so before the Constitutional Court delivered its judgment and directed parliament to proceed.

Instead, Gana argues, the president is now attempting to attack the report that formed part of the basis for the Constitutional Court’s decision.

“The issue of the legality of the independent panel report is no longer open to challenge through the court processes,” the affidavit states.

TimesLIVE