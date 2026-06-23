The AM Check-in | Your Top 3 Reads Today

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Sowetan’s choice of the top three reads you should not miss today.

WATCH | State to spend R600m on security operation ahead of June 30 protests

Acting police minister Firoz ‪Cachalia at the press briefing on the June 30 anti-immigration protests. Picture: (ANTONIO MUCHAVE)

The government will spend more than half a billion rand on a special security operation to safeguard critical infrastructure and maintain public order ahead of the planned June 30 anti-migrant demonstrations, acting police minister Firoz Cachalia said on Monday.

Speaking after a meeting held at SAPS provincial headquarters in Johannesburg with defence minister Angie Motshekga and senior security officials, Cachalia said police are on high alert, warning that any attempt to undermine public safety or destabilise the country will not be tolerated.

He said the R600m would be diverted from existing budgets and the large-scale special operation comes at a high cost to the country.

• Click here to read more.

Story audio is generated using AI

WATCH | Family of slain couple says rogue cop handed them to serial killer Rassie Nkuna

Lucky and Sanelisiwe Mogashoa, who were allegedly killed by Rassie Nkuna in March 2022. Picture: (SUPPLIED)

The family of a married couple murdered by Hillary Gardee’s alleged killer say the police officer who is his co-accused in the case handed them to Rassie Nkuna to kill.

Former police officer Jacob Chego and Nkuna were on Monday found guilty of conspiracy to commit murder, kidnapping and the murder of Lucky and Sabeliwe Mogashoa, among other charges.

They were convicted in the Pretoria high court.

• Click here to read more.

Story audio is generated using AI

Cocaine bricks, cash transactions: Matlala’s WhatsApp chats with Medicare24’s CEO

The Madlanga commission of inquiry heard details of WhatsApp chats between Vusimusi 'Cat' Matlala, pictured, and Medicare24 CEO Mike van Wyk. Picture: (Thapelo Morebudi)

From alleged links to high-ranking SAPS officials and cocaine and cash transactions, the Madlanga commission of inquiry has disclosed damning WhatsApp exchanges between Medicare24 CEO Mike van Wyk and alleged underworld figure Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala.

The commission was scheduled to hear evidence from Van Wyk on Monday. However, his testimony was postponed after he recently suffered a panic attack. Proceeding in his absence, the commission placed Van Wyk’s formal evidentiary statement on the record, noting he will be required to respond to further oral questions on his return.

• Click here to read more.

Story audio is generated using AI

Sowetan