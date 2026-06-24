Calls for answers as Johannesburg Roads Agency halts operations

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The suspension means key service delivery functions will be severely affected with pothole repairs halted, faulty traffic lights left unattended, bridge maintenance delayed and emergency repair responses compromised. File photo.

The Joburg Crisis Alliance (JCA) says the crisis behind the grounding of the Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) fleet is not a matter of transparency, but rather a failure of the city’s political leadership.

The civil society organisation’s statement comes a day after transport MMC Kenny Kunene revealed the city entity had run out of funds to refuel its fleet, forcing the suspension of all operations until further notice.

The suspension means key service delivery functions will be severely affected with pothole repairs halted, faulty traffic lights left unattended, bridge maintenance delayed and emergency repair responses compromised.

JCA programme co-ordinator Yunus Chamda said it was particularly concerning that the announcement came from a member of the mayoral committee.

“An MMC cannot simultaneously claim ownership of the successes of government while distancing himself from its failures. The MMC for transport is not an external commentator. He is part of the leadership responsible for overseeing the city’s finances, operational planning and service delivery,” he said.

“The issue is therefore not merely the disclosure of the problem but the apparent failure of the city’s political leadership to address a crisis that has reached the point of disrupting essential services. — Yunus Chamda, Joburg Crisis Alliance programme co-ordinator

“If the situation has deteriorated to the point where the JRA cannot fuel its fleet, residents are entitled to ask what actions were taken by the executive to prevent this outcome.”

Chamda said the city must explain when the risks were first identified and why intervention measures were not implemented sooner.

“The issue is therefore not merely the disclosure of the problem but the apparent failure of the city’s political leadership to address a crisis that has reached the point of disrupting essential services.

“The city executive, including the MMC responsible for transport, must move beyond public statements and provide a clear explanation of how this situation arose, who was aware of it, what corrective actions were taken, and when normal service delivery will be restored.”

Accountability cannot be outsourced to officials when the city’s political leadership is ultimately responsible for governance and oversight, he added.

Sowetan