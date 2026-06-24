Ekurhuleni budget passed as DA and FF+ back revised R71bn plan to avoid administration and EFF oversight

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The DA and FF+ say their support was not an endorsement of the ANC-led administration but a move aimed at preventing the City of Ekurhuleni from missing the July 1 deadline for adopting its budget.

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After months of opposing the City of Ekurhuleni’s proposed R71bn budget, the DA and Freedom Front Plus have voted in favour of the revised budget, arguing another failure to pass it could have plunged the metro into administration

The budget was approved on Tuesday after four failed attempts, with 176 councillors voting in favour and 36 against.

The two parties said their support was not an endorsement of the ANC-led administration but a move aimed at preventing the city from missing the July 1 deadline for adopting its budget.

Freedom Front Plus councillor Denise Janse van Rensburg said while the party had concerns, the consequences of another failed vote would have been far worse.

“The budget not passing would mean the administration would make us look useless,” she said, adding several of the party’s recommendations had been incorporated into the revised budget.

Gauteng DA leader Solly Msimanga said the party had opposed previous versions of the budget because they failed residents on affordability, accountability and service delivery. However, he said the political reality had changed.

The EFF cannot support a budget that asks residents to continue paying more while receiving less — Thembi Msane, EFF councillor

“The ANC has formally agreed to major DA demands that place residents ahead of politicians and infrastructure ahead of vanity projects,” said Msimanga.

Behind the scenes, opposition parties had raised concerns that failure to pass the budget could trigger provincial intervention in terms of the Constitution, potentially placing the metro under administration.

Such a move would likely have handed significant oversight powers to the Gauteng provincial government, where the provincial finance portfolio is headed by the EFF’s Nkululeko Dunga.

The revised budget included several concessions after negotiations with opposition parties:

the property rates increase was reduced from 2% to 1.5%;

water tariff increases were reduced from a proposed 14% to 11%;

sanitation hikes were lowered from 10% to 8.35%; and

refuse removal tariffs were cut to 3.7%.

The city also increased its repairs and maintenance allocation from R3.8bn to R4.6bn.

The EFF remained opposed to the budget. EFF councillor Thembi Msane argued the revised document still relied on overly optimistic revenue projections and failed to invest sufficiently in infrastructure.

“The EFF cannot support a budget that asks residents to continue paying more while receiving less,” she said.

Sowetan