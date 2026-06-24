June 30 illegal-immigration protests will be peaceful, claims Ngobese-Zuma

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Advocacy group leaders led by the founder of March and March, Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, say there will be no violence on June 30.

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March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma insists nationwide demonstrations planned for June 30 will be peaceful, rejecting accusations the movement is promoting vigilantism or violence against foreigners.

Speaking at a press briefing on Tuesday alongside representatives from several civil society organisations, Ngobese-Zuma said the demonstrations were intended to place pressure on the government to enforce immigration laws, secure SA’s borders and address what organisers describe as an illegal immigration crisis.

“The 30th of June was never about violence. It was never about shutting down the country. It was never about harming anyone,” Ngobese-Zuma said. “All we are asking for is for illegal immigrants to leave the country and for government to enforce the laws that already exist.”

The June 30 deadline has become a rallying point for a growing coalition of organisations that have aligned themselves with March and March’s campaign against illegal immigration. Organisers say communities across the country have expressed support for the initiative because they believe the government has failed to respond to concerns about porous borders, pressure on public services and unemployment.

Ngobese-Zuma said the movement was committed to working within the law and had consistently engaged authorities before conducting operations or demonstrations.

“We always make applications. We always engage the police. We understand what the law requires,” she said.

We will continue until we win. For us, winning means secure borders, the removal of people who are in the country illegally, and putting South Africans first — Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, March and March leader

Her remarks come amid growing scrutiny of the movement, which has faced criticism from political parties, human rights groups and migrant advocacy organisations that have accused it of fuelling xenophobic sentiment.

Ngobese-Zuma strongly rejected the allegations, arguing that the campaign was focused on law enforcement rather than hostility towards foreigners.

“None of what we are saying is about hatred. It has nothing to do with fearing migrants or not loving them. It is about us as South Africans trying to protect the little that we have left and ensuring that the laws of the country are enforced,” she said.

The movement has repeatedly argued that undocumented migration has contributed to overcrowding in schools and hospitals, increased pressure on public resources and undermined economic opportunities for South Africans.

Ngobese-Zuma said responsibility for addressing those challenges rested squarely with the government. “If anyone must take responsibility, it is those who allowed illegal immigration in the first place. The government must secure the borders, enforce the laws and protect its citizens.”

She also criticised what she described as the state’s failure to adequately resource immigration-enforcement agencies and track visa overstayers, saying SA faced a growing security challenge.

The briefing also highlighted the involvement of a broader network of civil society organisations that have been campaigning on immigration issues for years. Organisers said the June 30 demonstrations were not the project of a single organisation but reflected frustrations shared by communities across the country.

We never said anything about a shutdown. We never said anyone must be harmed. We never said anyone must be violated. What we are calling for is the enforcement of the law — Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma

Ngobese-Zuma said the coalition intended to continue mobilising beyond June 30 and would engage political parties ahead of the local government elections to ensure immigration enforcement remained on the political agenda.

“We will continue until we win,” she said. “For us, winning means secure borders, the removal of people who are in the country illegally, and putting South Africans first.”

The movement has also pledged to hold political parties accountable for commitments made on immigration, border management and local economic development.

Despite fears the demonstrations could trigger tensions, Ngobese-Zuma maintained organisers were committed to peaceful action and accused critics of mischaracterising their intentions.

“We never said anything about a shutdown. We never said anyone must be harmed. We never said anyone must be violated. What we are calling for is the enforcement of the law.”

The government is yet to formally respond to the coalition’s June 30 demands, but President Cyril Ramaphosa has previously warned against vigilante actions and stressed that immigration enforcement is the responsibility of law enforcement agencies and the department of home affairs.

TimesLIVE