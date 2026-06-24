One Curro school has R9.3m electricity debt: City Power says no more

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Curro's Noordwyk campus has been cut off from electricity after inability to pay off R9.3m debt. File photo.

Johannesburg’s electricity utility has pulled the plug on a Curro school in Noordwyk after the prestigious private institution allegedly failed to pay a R9.3m electricity bill.

City Power confirmed on Tuesday that its Revenue Protection Unit disconnected electricity supply to the school as part of a broader crackdown on large-scale defaulters.

Curro is one of four properties targeted in the operation, with the combined outstanding debt amounting to R38.1m.

According to City Power, the debt, ranging from R5m to R13m each, has accumulated since 2023 despite repeated attempts to recover the money and engage with those responsible.

Spokesperson Isaac Mangena said disconnecting the school was a last resort after prolonged non-compliance.

“The decision to disconnect supply was not taken lightly but was necessary after prolonged non-compliance, which has placed a severe strain on the utility’s ability to recover revenue and sustain the electricity distribution network,” he said.

Every unpaid account contributes to growing financial pressure on the system, limiting the city’s power to respond to infrastructure failures, reduce outages and invest in long-term network improvements for paying customers — Isaac Mangena, City Power spokesperson

City Power acting CEO Charles Tlouane added that it was concerning that an institution of Curro’s stature had allowed its debt to escalate to such levels.

“It is surprising that an institution of this nature, which is generally regarded as financially stable within the private education sector, has accumulated such a substantial debt. Situations like this place undue pressure on City Power’s ability to maintain and upgrade critical infrastructure,” he said.

Mangena warned that unpaid accounts of this magnitude directly threaten its operational stability and hamper its ability to respond to infrastructure failures.

“Every unpaid account contributes to growing financial pressure on the system, limiting the city’s power to respond to infrastructure failures, reduce outages and invest in long-term network improvements for paying customers,” he said.

“Continued accumulation of debt by large institutions and commercial users creates an uneven burden on compliant customers.”

Curro had not responded to Sowetan by the time of publishing.

Sowetan