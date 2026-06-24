Plea agreement in place between Cat Matlala and Idac

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Alleged cartel member Vusimusi 'Cat' Matlala may finalise a plea and sentencing agreement with the state regarding his fraud and corruption case tied to the R228m SAPS tender. Picture:

Alleged cartel member Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala might enter into a plea and sentencing agreement on Thursday with the state in his fraud and corruption case related to the R228m SAPS tender.

Sowetan understands that Matlala might turn state witness to assist the Independent Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) with its investigation.

Matlala appeared at the Pretoria magistrate’s court on Wednesday on special arrangements, where he applied for him and his company, Medicare24, to be separated in a case wherein his co-accused include several senior police officials, such as Gen Fannie Masemola.

Speaking to the media after the postponement, NPA spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said negotiations between them and Idac have yielded “something”.

“Look, it was clear from the beginning, and it was in the open court where we said that we wanted to negotiate with him. Unfortunately, until the matter is made an order of court, we can’t say we have or don’t have [a deal],” he said.

Matlala will appear before the specialised commercial court on Thursday, when the matter will be formally ventilated.

WATCH|Developing : Alleged Big Five cartel member Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala is set to appear at the Pretoria magistrate's court today.



He has arrived. @Sowetan1981 pic.twitter.com/IIkGyvfBFi — The journalist (@Moloi_Herman1) June 24, 2026

The tender was awarded to Matlala in June 2024 and was cancelled in May 2025 following an internal investigation by police that exposed significant procurement irregularities.

The tender was for Matlala’s company to provide health and wellness services to SAPS employees.

In March 2026, 12 senior police officials implicated in the awarding of the tender were arrested and released on bail.

Their arrest was followed by the arrest of police commissioner Gen Masemola, through summons.

Sowetan