The AM Check-in | Your Top 3 Reads Today

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Sowetan’s choice of the top three reads you should not miss today

How metro cops wanted to make R14.9m theft case ‘go away’

Suspended EMPD deputy chief commissioner Julius Mkhwanazi is due to testify at the commission on Wednesday after damning allegations he planned the theft of precious stones. Picture: (Freddy Mavunda)

Metro police officers implicated in the theft of R14.9m in precious stones made attempts to squash the career-ending case, including infiltrating the National Prosecuting Authority, evidence before the Madlanga commission on Tuesday showed.

Witness K, a Johannesburg metro police department officer whose identity has been withheld, testified that she was part of a scheme in which police officers colluded to steal precious stones under the guise of a lawful seizure operation at a residence in Killarney, Joburg.

The plan involved the suspended Ekurhuleni metro police department deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi, his subordinates — officers Adrian Norman MacKenzie and Kesha Leigh Stols — and civilian Etienne (Andy) van der Walt.

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Joburg road repairs, pothole patching stall as JRA runs out of fuel

Kenny Kunene said he was deeply concerned about the city’s financial position, warning that the crisis had now moved from financial statements to the streets of Johannesburg. Picture: (Veli Nhlapo)

The financial crisis that has resulted in the Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) suspending its fleets due to lack of fuel is the consequence of poor leadership.

This is according to Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) CEO Wayne Duvenage following the announcement by the office of Joburg transport MMC Kenny Kunene regarding the suspension of JRA services due to the suspension of its fleet. Duvenage said this was alarming but not surprising judging by the municipality’s financial crisis.

“This is exactly what happens, service delivery collapses because you have incompetent leadership running the City of Joburg, including Kenny Kunene in his department of roads and transport,” said Duvenage.

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Heavily pregnant Malawian women on two-day bus journey home

Malawi nationals who were stranded at the embassy in Dandton after travelling from Cape Town and Durban, waiting to be repatrited to Malawi. Picture: (Thulani Mbele)

At least seven Malawian women who are on a two-day bus trip to their homeland are due to give birth this week — and there is a danger that they may go into labour while on the road.

They are among the 51 pregnant women, mostly in their third trimester (from week 28 to birth), who are on their way home after warnings from certain pressure groups who have warned that undocumented migrants must leave the South Africa by June 30.

The pregnant women were among the 500 Malawians from KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape who were in transit home when their bus was stopped in Joburg for not having permits to cross the border.

Health workers had flagged two heavily pregnant women because they were expected to give birth this week.

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Sowetan