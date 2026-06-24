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Three Lesotho nationals arrested over Jumpers mass shooting that left 13 people dead

Police say one suspect was found with more than 100 rounds of 9mm ammunition

Koena Mashale

Koena Mashale

Journalist

The mass shooting at the Jumpers informal settlement left 13 people dead and 14 others injured. Photo: ANTONIO MUCHAVE (ANTONIO MUCHAVE)

Story audio is generated using AI

Gauteng police have arrested three suspects in connection with the mass shooting that left 13 people dead and 14 others injured at the Jumpers informal settlement in Cleveland earlier this month.

Police said the suspects are Lesotho nationals aged 26, 32 and 36. They were arrested on Tuesday after an intensive investigation involving specialised law enforcement units.

Police spokesperson Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said intelligence-led investigations led officers to the KwaMaiMai informal settlement, where the three suspects were apprehended.

“One was found with more than 100 rounds of 9mm live ammunition at his house,” she said.

Gauteng provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Tommy Mthombeni said police mobilised additional resources immediately after the attack to track down those responsible.

“The team demonstrated unwavering commitment and exceptional skill in arresting the perpetrators allegedly responsible for the heinous murders and attempted murders. They have worked day and night since this incident, sacrificing their comfort and safety,” he said.

“We hope the arrests bring solace to the families of the victims.”

Nevhuhulwi said investigations are continuing as they search for additional suspects believed to have been involved in the attack.

The trio are expected to appear before the Johannesburg magistrate’s court on Thursday to face charges of murder and attempted murder.

It is understood a group of heavily armed suspects had parked at a petrol station opposite the settlement on the day of the shooting and then walked to the settlement and opened fire.

Sowetan

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