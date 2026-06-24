WATCH | Bridges over troubled city: Joburg needs more than R23m to fix vandalised M1 and M2 bridges

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Some of the illegal excavation that the Johannesburg Roads Agency is investigating. Picture:

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Illegal tunnelling, erosion and vandalism beneath the M1 and M2 have been worsening for years, with repair costs already nearing R23m, according to Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA).

This comes after member of the mayoral committee (MMC) for transport Kenny Kunene said the entity did not have the finances for refuelling its fleet, and it would have to be grounded until further notice.

This would harm service delivery such as pothole patching, traffic light fixing and bridge maintenance requiring emergency repairs.

Illegal excavation under the M2 bridge at corner Usher and Shelby Roads in Joburg. The city says the activity damages infrastructure and threatens the bridge's support structures, compromising the safety of thousands of daily commuters.

Video: @Koena_xM pic.twitter.com/Lc2Wareklh — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) June 23, 2026

Mpho Maruping, JRA’s acting head of infrastructure planning, said extensive damage has been discovered beneath multiple sections of the M1 and M2 freeways.

The damage is on several major routes, including Heidelberg Road, Booysens Road, Pixley Seme Street, Simmonds Street and sections of the M1 North near Booysens Road.

Authorities have also identified defects beneath the M2 underpasses at End Street and Heidelberg Road, as well as in the Selby and Booysens areas.

“The issues were first identified in 2016 during routine inspections and maintenance activities. In 2019, illegal tunnelling beneath the M1 North embankment at Booysens Road caused significant damage that required rehabilitation,” Maruping said.

“Subsequent assessments conducted in 2023 found that the southern abutment of the M1 North bridge at Booysens Road had partially collapsed, largely as a result of severe stormwater drainage blockages and erosion,” he said.

Maruping said the extent of the illegal excavations varies by location.

“Investigations have revealed extensive underground tunnelling and the formation of deep cavities beneath and adjacent to key bridge structures, creating risks to both the road network and public safety,” he said.

“Additional damage has been recorded on surrounding infrastructure, including the theft of handrails and guardrails from the Heidelberg Steel Bridge and continued degradation associated with illegal dumping, vandalism and encampments beneath the bridges.”

Among the findings are collapsed bridge supports, deep underground cavities, sinkholes, severe erosion, stolen infrastructure, blocked stormwater systems and illegal makeshift settlements established around bridge columns.

Maruping said the entity is working with the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) to monitor hotspots and remove illegal structures erected around the bridges.

“The city’s social development department also assists with relocating displaced people to shelters and away from these structures. However, many of the vagrants live underground and continue to destroy the city’s public infrastructure. We need robust intergovernmental collaboration for long-term solutions,” he said.

He said in the meantime, teams are intensifying stormwater maintenance to unblock drainage systems and reduce flooding risks that worsen erosion.

Maruping said they have appointed a consultant to conduct an investigation and design a permanent repair solution.

The project includes environmental studies, CCTV inspections of stormwater systems, hazardous waste removal and detailed engineering assessments. Repair work will focus on rebuilding bridge supports, parapet walls and upgrading stormwater drainage systems.

“Based on the JRA’s preliminary inspections, the estimated total cost of the construction of abutments and parapet walls alone is close to R23m. Detailed investigations and designs will determine the extent of the infrastructure damage per bridge and the full cost of rehabilitation, which will see an exponential increase in the above amount,” he said.

Marupeng said at this point there are no immediate road closures planned.

“JRA will continue to monitor the bridge structures and undertake further assessments to determine the overall condition of the bridges. Currently, there is a partial lane closure on the M1 North Booysens on-ramp (travelling from Joburg South) due to illegal excavation on the embankment,” he said.

Sowetan