WATCH | EXPLAINER: What would a ‘Cat’ Matlala plea agreement mean?

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The Pretoria magistrate’s court will on Thursday apply its mind on a proposed plea deal between alleged cartel member Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala and the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac).

Matlala appeared at the Pretoria magistrate’s court on Wednesday on special arrangements, where he applied for him and his company, Medicare24, to be separated in a case wherein his co-accused include several senior police officials, such as Gen Fannie Masemola. The case relates to the tender that his company was awarded by SAPS.

Sowetan understands that Matlala might turn state witness to assist the Idac with its investigation.

Matlala is expected to appear in court again on Thursday for the magistrate to deliberate on the plea agreement.

Nthabiseng Dubazana, MD of Dubazana Attorneys Inc, said a plea agreement was usually brought under section 105A of the Criminal Procedure Act.

“[It] is when the state and defence agree that they are going to admit XYZ of the charges in return for the accused to serve X number of years [a lesser or suspended sentence],” she said.

“The judge or the magistrate will then look at it and will agree or not. The magistrate has the right in terms of the Criminal Procedure Act to look at it and say, ‘Inasmuch as you have agreed on it, I don’t agree’ and can change the sentence.”

Dubazana said the agreement could fall apart if the presiding officer imposed a sentence the accused did not agree with.

She added that in most plea agreement cases the state benefits by getting a conviction.

The agreement will be applicable only in the fraud and corruption case, while Matlala will still stand trial for the attempted murder of his former girlfriend, Tebogo Thobejane.

Sowetan understands that alleged cartel member Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala might turn state witness to assist the Independent Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) with its investigation in the fraud and corruption case related to the R228m SAPS tender. https://t.co/JZv0nDpruD

Video:… pic.twitter.com/08neMtSw3H — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) June 24, 2026

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said the negotiations between Idac and Matlala had yielded “something.”

“Look, it was clear from the beginning, and it was in the open court where we said that we wanted to negotiate with him. Unfortunately, until the matter is made an order of court, we can’t say we have or don’t have [a deal]. It has to be proved,” he said.

“When we came here in the morning, we were ready and wanted to proceed, and were in agreement to proceed. But you must remember this has to be looked at by the magistrate, and the magistrate has to apply his or her mind and agree.”

Kganyago emphasised that at the moment there is no agreement, as the matter has not been ventilated in court.

The multimillion-rand tender was awarded to Matlala in June 2024 and was cancelled in May 2025 after an internal investigation by police that exposed significant procurement irregularities.

The tender was for Matlala’s company to provide health and wellness services to SAPS employees.

In March 2026, 12 senior police officials implicated in the awarding of the tender were arrested and charged with corruption, fraud and money laundering. They were subsequently released on bail.

Their arrest was followed by the arrest of police commissioner Gen Masemola, through summons.

The senior police officers will appear in the Pretoria magistrate’s court on Friday.