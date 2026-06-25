Court awards R1m to former inmate who contracted TB in jail

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A former prisoner who contracted TB while behind bars has been awarded more than R1m after a court ruled he was entitled to interest on damages owed to him by the state.

The Western Cape high court ordered the minister of correctional services to pay Zaid Seedat R1,067,734.93 after a legal battle that stretched 21 years.

Seedat sued the minister after contracting pulmonary TB while being held as an awaiting-trial prisoner at Pollsmoor Prison between 2000 and 2003. He stayed in the hospital section of the jail after his conviction.

Though the parties had agreed the state was fully liable for his damages and settled the amount for general damages at R350,000, the dispute that remained before the court was whether Seedat should also receive pre-judgment interest.

Acting judge A Montzinger ruled in Seedat’s favour this week, awarding him R717,734.93 in interest in addition to the R350,000 damages payment.

The court heard Seedat was diagnosed with TB in late 2001 after spending about 17 months in prison. He issued summons against the minister in December 2004, claiming damages arising from the illness he contracted while incarcerated.

The case became entangled in years of delays, partly because another landmark TB case involving former inmate Dudley Lee was making its way through the courts.

The Constitutional Court eventually ruled in Lee’s favour in December 2012, finding prison authorities had failed to maintain an adequate system to manage TB and this negligence could make the state liable for infections contracted by inmates.

Montzinger said before the Constitutional Court’s ruling in the Lee matter, the legal basis for Seedat’s claim remained uncertain.

The judge found it would not be fair for interest to run from the date the summons was issued in 2004 because neither party could reasonably have resolved the matter before the legal position became clear.

Instead, the court exercised its discretion and ordered that interest run from December 11 2012, the date of the Constitutional Court judgment in the Lee case.

“The minister knew, or ought reasonably to have known, it was liable,” the judge said in the ruling.

The court calculated interest at 15.5% a year from December 2012 until March 2026, when the parties reached agreement on the damages amount.

The minister argued the in duplum rule should prevent interest from exceeding the capital amount, but the court rejected the argument.

The court further ordered the full judgment debt of R1,067,734.93 will continue to accrue interest at 10.25% a year until it is paid.

The minister was also ordered to pay Seedat’s legal costs.

In his judgment, Montzinger noted Seedat had waited more than 20 years for finality in the matter, saying the case had dragged on far too long before reaching its conclusion.

Sowetan