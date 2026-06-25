Curro takes City Power to court over R9.3m bill dispute

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Curro Sagewood in Midrand, where City Power briefly disconnected electricity over a disputed R9.3m debt. The school maintains the amount is being contested in court and says power was restored within an hour.

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Curro says it has escalated its legal dispute with City Power over a disputed electricity debt of R9.3m to the high court.

The private school group said the alleged debt originated from clearance fees linked to a previous property owner, which the City of Joburg allegedly loaded onto Curro’s municipal account.

The latest development comes after City Power announced it had disconnected the electricity supply to the Curro Sagewood campus in Noordwyk, Midrand, over the outstanding amount.

It argued unpaid accounts make it more difficult for the utility to carry out its responsibilities and maintain infrastructure.

However, Curro said the the entity’s statement about alleged non-payment from its side is factually incorrect and reputationally damaging.

Curro said the City Power team, accompanied by members of the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD), arrived at Curro Sagewood and disconnected the school’s electricity supply without prior notice.

“The disconnection was unlawful and power was restored within an hour. In July 2021, Curro lodged a formal billing dispute with the City of Johannesburg regarding the amount claimed. The dispute has since been supported by further substantiation and an independent expert report confirming City’s Power billing is incorrect,” the institution said.

“The alleged debt originated from clearance fees attributable to a previous property owner.”

Curro said the amount was initially reversed by the city on its own records. “Only for it to be added back in subsequent invoices as purported unpaid utilities, with no breakdown or substantiation provided.

“During protracted engagements between the parties and their legal representatives since 2022, the city’s own authorised officials agreed the amount in question was not owed by Curro and the dispute should be resolved accordingly,” the institution said.

Curro alleged the city failed to honour the undertaking.

“In 2025, having exhausted all administrative avenues, Curro instructed its attorneys to approach the high court to compel the city to give effect to what its own officials had agreed. That application is pending. The city indicated it would oppose the application but has not filed any papers, and Curro has applied for a set down date,” it said.

The institution said City Power proceeded with the disconnection despite the school’s executive head presenting documentation proving the dispute was ongoing.

“The team refused to consider it and proceeded. Curro’s legal representatives contacted the city’s attorneys, and supply was restored within the hour.

“Curro pays all current monthly municipal charges for electricity and water punctually and in full. There are no arrears on current consumption.

“During the brief disconnection, the school operated on backup power and no teaching or learning was disrupted,” the institution said.

“Curro is pursuing all available remedies in respect of the unlawful disconnection and the city’s continued failure to resolve this matter through the processes it agreed to. Curro always pays what it legitimately owes.”