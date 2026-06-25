Eight-year prison deal mooted as Cat Matlala admits police tender fraud

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The state is proposing that Pretoria security boss Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala serve an effective eight-year jail term over tender rigging involving a police contract.

The father of nine pleaded guilty on Thursday to colluding with senior government officials to win a R228m health and wellness tender in 2024. His company, Medicare24 Tshwane, received R50m before the deal was cancelled.

The Pretoria commercial crimes court heard that the prosecution and defence have been in negotiations on the charges of fraud, money-laundering and corruption faced by Matlala.

In line with the plea deal, the state proposed on Thursday that Matlala would serve an eight-year prison term, with another seven years suspended for five years, in exchange for testifying at future trials.

His plea and sentencing deal depends on him testifying frankly in all future trials, staying in the country until after 2030, and forfeiting his firearm rights. If he backs out or changes his story, the suspended sentence kicks in immediately.

His companies, Cat VIP Protection and ​Medicare24 Tshwane, would also pay R1m fines, to be suspended for five years on condition they steer clear of any further corruption or organised crime offences.

The agreement between the prosecution and defence still needs to be adjudicated on by the presiding magistrate, who has reserved his decision.

Matlala’s trial was separated from his co-accused, who are linked to the bid committee that awarded him the tender. They are 12 senior police officials, and they are due to reappear in court on Friday.

Note: This article has been amended to clarify that the proposed sentence was offered as part of the plea deal between the prosecution and the defence. It not been agreed to by the court, with the magistrate taking time to determine the verdict.

TimesLIVE